The summer solstice coming up on June 21 is recognized as the official beginning of summer in the northern hemisphere. It occurs when Earth arrives at the point in its orbit where the North Pole is at maximum tilt toward the sun. This results in the longest day — and shortest night — of the year. Spiritually, the solstice represents warmth, fertility and harvest.

Last September, my husband and I serendipitously found ourselves visiting America’s Stonehenge in Salem, N.H. This is a privately-owned attraction and ancient archaeological site made up of large rocks and stone structures scattered across about 30 acres. There is no cultural connection between the New Hampshire site and Stonehenge, England.


