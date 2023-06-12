The summer solstice coming up on June 21 is recognized as the official beginning of summer in the northern hemisphere. It occurs when Earth arrives at the point in its orbit where the North Pole is at maximum tilt toward the sun. This results in the longest day — and shortest night — of the year. Spiritually, the solstice represents warmth, fertility and harvest.
Last September, my husband and I serendipitously found ourselves visiting America’s Stonehenge in Salem, N.H. This is a privately-owned attraction and ancient archaeological site made up of large rocks and stone structures scattered across about 30 acres. There is no cultural connection between the New Hampshire site and Stonehenge, England.
Research indicates that it was sculpted by indigenous stone tools (rather than metal tools used by European settlers). Some speculate that the site is an astronomical calendar that can be used to predict lunar and solar events in North America. Fire pits at the site date back 2,000 years. Radio-carbon analysis of charcoal at the site indicates that humans occupied the area 4,000 years ago.
Leaving my husband to wander among the stone tools displayed in the lobby, I climbed the mountain to view the significant marker stones (somehow I managed to hike this round-trip in only 45 minutes on a slightly humid day).
The Summer Solstice Sunset Monolith lines up with the summer solstice sunset. This stone was quarried from the bedrock, shaped using stone hammers, transported and then set to its upright position, a process used throughout the construction of this amazing site. To learn more, you may access www.stonehengeusa.com. It is open daily, year-round.
Important June dates
June 17 is Black Cats Day;
June 18 is Father’s Day, it is also National Flip-Flop Day;
June 19 is Juneteenth — enjoy the 3-day weekend;
June 19 is also Garfield’s birthday (the fat, orange cat of comic strip fame); and
June 21 is the first day of summer (and the longest day of the year), it is also Seashell Day.
Take part in Juneteenth celebration
Juneteenth is a federal holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of slavery in the U.S. This holiday was first celebrated in Texas on June 19, 1865, when enslaved people there were finally declared to be free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.
On that date, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, who had fought for the Union during the Civil War, led soldiers to Galveston, Texas, to deliver General Order #3 — that the war was over, the Union had won, and it had the manpower to enforce the end of slavery. Slaves would be treated as hired workers if they chose to remain on plantations. Those in Galveston receiving this order were the last group of Americans to be informed that all those formerly enslaved were now free.
Not all of those enslaved were freed immediately, as plantation owners who were unwilling to give up free labor refused to release slaves until forced to do so.
Slavery in the U.S. was not abolished until the ratification of the 13th amendment in December 1865.
President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation issued on Jan. 1, 1863, during the third year of the nation’s Civil War, did not free the slaves in Maryland (or in any of the northern states) because Maryland was not part of the Confederacy. The proclamation stated: All persons held as slaves within the rebellious states are, and henceforward shall be free. Slavery in Maryland ended on Nov, 1, 1864, with the adoption of a new state constitution.
Juneteenth at Historic Sotterley Plantation
In honor of Juneteenth, Historic Sotterley offers guided tours focusing on stories of strength and resilience. Discover how the enslaved at Sotterley resisted, maintained their strength and built families and communities in spite of their circumstances. Learn how many took their freedom and what life was like at Sotterley after the abolition of slavery.
Juneteenth Weekend Tours will be held June 15 through 18. Dads receive half-priced admission on Father’s Day, June 18.
For tour times and pricing, contact 301-373-2280 or marketing@sotterley.org. Note — Sotterley is closed on Juneteenth, Monday, June 19.
St. Mary’s recreation and parks information
There are still spots available in the St. Mary's County Recreation and Parks Department's summer camps. Several camps are already full, but options remain. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1800, or email webtrac@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Recipe of the week
Breton Bay Cream of Crab Soup, Serves 4 to 6
By Ellynne Davis
Ingredients
1 pound lump crab meat, picked over for shells
1 small yellow or white onion, chopped
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons flour
1 quart vegetable broth
3 cups half-and-half
1 cup white wine
2 cups frozen peas
2 tablespoons Old Bay seasoning, (more or less to taste)
Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions: In a soup pot, heat broth, half-and-half and wine. In a small frying pan, saute onions in butter. Add flour and whisk 3-4 minutes until mixture is thick, gradually adding in a ladleful or two of liquid from the soup pot. Continue to whisk. Stir well; then add onion mixture to soup pot; whisk. Heat to just under a boil; then add crab and peas. Stir, add seasonings and ladle into individual bowls while hot, serving with a green salad.