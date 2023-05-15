The Vintage Source
The Vintage Source offers fine and funky Vintage+Antiques+Décor one weekend a month.
This is a multi-vendor shop in an old country store located on Newtowne Neck Road in Compton that is only open one weekend per month. This month’s dates are Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information you may contact TheVintageSourceCompton.net.
Important dates in May
May 18 is Visit Your Relatives Day;
May 19 is Endangered Species Day;
And May 23 is Taffy Day.
Folk Salad Trio to perform
Upcoming dates for the Folk Salad Trio band include Sunday, May 28, at Robin Hill Farm and Vineyards from 1 to 4 p.m., and Friday, June 2, at Generations Winery from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. To see the complete calendar you may contact www.Facebookcom/folk.salad.trio.
Recipe of the Week
Jody’s Olive Garden-Style Zuppa Toscana
By: Jody Cacko
Ingredients
1 pound sausage (may be Italian sausage without the casings, or breakfast sausage such as Jimmy Dean in the 1-pound roll package), browned, drained of fat and grease
5 slices bacon, cooked, diced
2 cloves garlic, crushed
2 cups kale, rinsed, dried on paper towels, minced
1 medium-size onion, diced
5 medium potatoes, diced or chopped
28 ounces chicken broth
3 cups whipping cream
1 quart water
Crushed red pepper spice (optional, to taste)
Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions: Slice or dice potatoes (as you prefer) and place in a large pot with the quart of water; bring to a boil and boil for 5 to 10 minutes or until potatoes are cooked. Do not drain the water.
Add the onion, garlic, and kale to the potatoes and water. Pour in chicken broth and whipping cream. Add bacon to the pot with the sausage.
Heat well, adjust seasonings and serve. Buon appetito.
This recipe won Father Andrew White School's February 2023 Faculty Soup and Chili Cookoff.
Mrs. Cacko teaches general music education and middle school electives including ASL and is part of the resource education team at the Catholic school in Leonardtown.
She is also the destination coordinator at FAW and is the team manager for the DItermined (Fuzz) Wonders team. (Audrey Cosgrove is the team manager for FAW’s other team, the Things.) Both of these FAW teams were two of the top-scoring teams in Maryland and are now on the way to Kansas City, Mo., to present their challenge solutions at the Destination Imagination Global Finals May 20 – 23.
DI is an international competition where teams from around the globe will be competing. This is an educational academic program that helps students learn and practice skills such as creative and critical thinking, problem-solving and teamwork through STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) challenges.
The teams work for months researching, designing, building, creating and then presenting their solutions in skit format to judges at the regional level held in Edgewater. Teams that qualify by placing in the top two or three for their respective category advance to the state competition.
On April 2, FAW had eight teams competing at the state level and both of the middle school teams (who have worked hard each year since they were in elementary school) qualified to advance to the Global Finals. (A third FAW team of third- and fourth-graders also qualified but declined to attend the Globals this year.)
The FAW teams are working hard to raise enough money to get them to Kansas City for this amazing opportunity and are excited to share with the world their unique solutions to the challenges.
FAW School’s motto is, "FAW: Following God, Always Respectful and Kind, and Willing to Learn." Mrs. Cacko says this motto continues to push the school community forward in faith, community service and academics.
Fundraising for the DI trip is well underway. Contact the school for more information.
Thank you, Jody, for submitting this delicious recipe, and all the best to the FAW DI teams in Kansas City.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.