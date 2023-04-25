The Chesapeake Garden Club will hold a plant sale on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fairview Branch of the Calvert Library.
Come out to see perennials, irises, day lilies, ground covers, hostas, sunflowers, black-eyed Susans, vegetable plants, herbs, native plants and a butterfly display.
At 11 a.m. there will be a question-and-answer session with Master Gardeners.
For more information, you may access Chesapeake Garden Club on Facebook or go to www.chesapeakegardenclub.org.
Many thanks to Judy MacWilliams for submitting this news item to B2R.
Important April dates to remember
April 26 is Stop Food Waste Day;
April 29 is Arbor Day;
April 30 is National Bubble Tea Day, and National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden calls for art
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center invites both emerging and established artists to submit original artworks for the juried exhibit “Beyond the Horizon: Explorations of Landscape.” All media will be considered including painting, printmaking, sculpture, performance, glass, fiber, digital, photography, installation, mixed media, as well as new genres.
All works must be made within the last four years. Artists must be ages 18 years or older. This exhibition will be open to the public in the Main Gallery from June 9 to Aug. 27. The deadline to apply is April 30 by 11 a.m.
Juror for this show is Carolyn Russo, Curator of Art at the National Air and Space Museum.
Annmarie is a Smithsonian affiliate in Solomons. Since 1992 Annmarie has captivated visitors with its beautiful natural setting and exceptional programs and events. For more information, you may contact www.annmariegarden.org.
News from Historic St. Mary’s City
The Maryland Dove will sail to several different ports of call around the Chesapeake Bay in 2023, thanks to a grant from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority. After being built in partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, the state-funded ship was commissioned and delivered to HSMC in August 2022.
During the bay tours, the Maryland Dove will be open to the public for free deck tours for one to three days at a time. The Maryland Dove and its dockside exhibits emphasize the waterways of the region, pre-colonial heritage, and interactions between different cultures.
The first stop on the tour will be Fells Point in Baltimore from June 20 to 22 at 920 S. Broadway, where street parking and parking garages are available.
Next stop is Havre de Grace from June 24 to 25 at Hutchins Memorial Park, 100 Congress Avenue. The next stop is Cambridge June 30 to July 1 with docking at Long Wharf on 2 Yacht Club Drive.
The last stop will be Crisfield September 1 to 3 as part of the National Hard Crab Derby. The ship will dock at Somers Cover Marina, 715 Broadway.
The Maryland Dove sails as a representation of cargo vessel that arrived from England (along with the passenger ship, Ark) in 1634. For more details please contact www.HSMCdigsHistory.org.
Recipe of the Week
Tuna Salad With Egg, Served in an Accordion-style Sliced Tomato
By Ellynne Davis
Ingredients
1 large red, ripe tomato, sliced accordion-style (not sliced all the way through)
2 6-ounce cans of chunk-light tuna fish, drained
1 small white or yellow onion, finely chopped
¼ cup pickle relish
⅓ cup mayonnaise (more or less, to taste)
1 tablespoon mustard (more or less, to taste)
1 – 2 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
Old Bay Seasoning (to taste)
Lettuce leaves, cherry tomatoes, avocado slices, mozzarella cubes (or shredded cheese), olives, etc. as garnish.
Directions:
Slice tomato in several sections, and place on a bed of lettuce in an individual salad bowl. Mix the tuna with onion, pickle relish, condiments, and seasoning. Gently stir in the hard-boiled egg. Garnish with avocado, cheese, olives, blueberries, etc., to taste.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.