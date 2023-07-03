Children’s Day at St. Clement’s Island Museum

Children’s Day will be held Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Clement's Island Museum located on Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. Join in for a free day of kid-friendly fun on the beautiful waterside lawn of St. Clement’s Island Museum where families may experience games, crafts and outdoor fun all day long.


  

