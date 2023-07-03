Lions Club member, from left, back row, are John Brown, Don Fincham, Jerry Pope and George Kirby, and front row, Theresa Fincham, Charlie Breck, Mike Payne, Melvin Jones Award recipient Lion David Guyther and Billy Fitzgerald.
Photo by Ellynne Brice Davis
Abbytabby, a feral rescue cat owned by the author, turns 10 this month.
Photo by Ellynne Brice Davis
Pattycatty, a feral rescue cat pictured mid yawn, owned by the author turns 10 this month.
Children’s Day will be held Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Clement's Island Museum located on Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. Join in for a free day of kid-friendly fun on the beautiful waterside lawn of St. Clement’s Island Museum where families may experience games, crafts and outdoor fun all day long.
Happy Birthday to AbbyTabby on July 3 and Pattycat on July 14, both 2013 feral cat rescues celebrating their 10th birthdays this year. For more information on Feral Cat Rescue you may email moonandhunt@hotmail.com or visit www.feralcatrescuemd.org.
Find something funky
July 15 is Give Something Away Day at the Vintage Source, located on Newtowne Neck Road in Compton, the place to shop for fine and funky home décor. The shop will be open Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
Congratulations to David Guyther, who is this year’s recipient of the Leonardtown Lions Club’s Melvin Jones Award. Posing with Mr. Guyther in the related picture are previous recipients of this prestigious award who were present at the June 7 meeting held at Olde Breton Inn in Leonardtown.
Recipe of the week
Shrimp Curry
Serves: 4
By: Angela Raspa of California
(Recipe inspired by Harris Teeter)
Ingredients
2 tablespoons peanut oil
1/2 cup sweet onion, minced
1/2 cup red pepper, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 and ½ teaspoons ground turmeric
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon curry (more or less, to taste)
½ teaspoon red chili powder
114.5 ounce can chopped tomatoes
1 14 ounce can coconut milk
1 teaspoon salt
1 pound shrimp, cooked and peeled
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
Directions: Heat peanut oil in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir onion and red pepper in hot oil until translucent, 5-8 minutes. Remove skillet from heat and allow to cool slightly, about 2 minutes. Add garlic, turmeric, ginger, cumin, paprika, curry, and chili powder to onion in the skillet; stir over low heat to bloom spices, about 1 minute.
Stir in tomatoes, coconut milk, and salt. Bring to a boil for 1 minute, then reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. Stir in shrimp and cilantro; simmer until shrimp turns opaque, 1-3 minutes. Serve with rice and a green salad. Angie’s recommendation: enjoy this meal at sunset with your favorite white wine.
Angie is a frequent recipe contributor to B2R; her most recent recipes were Cauliflower-Sweet Potato Curry (Sept. 3, 2021), and Spicy Vegetables & Chicken Soup (July 16, 2021). Her inspiration for cooking began when she was very young — she was influenced by her mother, Myra Raspa, and her grandmother, Angelina Raspa, who was from Italy.
Later, while residing in northern California, she expanded her cooking options to include more vegetables and vegetarian dishes for overall healthier living. Her motto is “Healing Pets, People, & the Planet – One Vibration At a Time!”
Thank you Angie for sharing yet another one of your delicious recipes with the readers of B2R.