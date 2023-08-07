A Shakespeare in the City/The Newtowne Players production of William Shakespeare’s "The Winter’s Tale" will run the next two weekends at Historic St. Mary’s City. This classic romance weaves together the stories of a jealous king, a marriage broken and a daughter lost. Shakespeare transports audiences to the fantastical realms of Sicilia and Bohemia with the tale of their respective kings, Leontes and Polixenes.

"The Winter’s Tale," believed to have first been performed in 1611, is a complex story of the tragic consequences of jealousy, and employs several unique theatrical features. Previously classified as one of Shakespeare’s comedies, the play is now deemed to be one of his romances.


  

