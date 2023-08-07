A Shakespeare in the City/The Newtowne Players production of William Shakespeare’s "The Winter’s Tale" will run the next two weekends at Historic St. Mary’s City. This classic romance weaves together the stories of a jealous king, a marriage broken and a daughter lost. Shakespeare transports audiences to the fantastical realms of Sicilia and Bohemia with the tale of their respective kings, Leontes and Polixenes.
"The Winter’s Tale," believed to have first been performed in 1611, is a complex story of the tragic consequences of jealousy, and employs several unique theatrical features. Previously classified as one of Shakespeare’s comedies, the play is now deemed to be one of his romances.
Time is portrayed as an actual character, played by Christina Candelieri, who serves as an observer to the events which unfold. Christina doubles as the music director, accompanying herself and the ensemble on guitar in contemporary pieces such as “Yesterday” and “Turn, Turn, Turn.”
This play also requires a bear. Shakespeare may have procured his bear from the London Bear Pit (although it is reported that a furry costume was found in his theater’s wardrobe department in his day). Spoiler alert for the St. Mary’s City production: this bear is not procured from the London Bear Pit. And the magical event to look forward to as the action resolves is a hoped-for “miraculous” ending.
There were many outstanding performances by actors with strong speaking voices which projected well in the pavilion.
The evening’s rain for last Sunday’s press night performance forced the setting to be moved from the lawn into the covered Pavilion. The actors rallied to this challenge and adapted in a remarkable display of esprit de corps.
Remaining performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, Aug. 10-12 and 17-19, at 7:30 p.m. outdoors on the lawn of the Reconstructed State House of 1676. Tickets start at $13. For more information, you may visit newtowneplayers.org or 301-737-5447. The lawn opens an hour before curtain. This performance is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council.
Quilters group to meet next week
The next meeting of the Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland Inc. will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Calvary United Methodist Church Annex in Waldorf at 7 p.m. Guest Presenter is Laura Gilmartin who will speak about amazing thread painting. Laura combines her love of painting and drawing with sewing to create one-of-a-kind quilts. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/groups/QuiltersGuildofSouthernMaryland.
Fine and funky
The Vintage Source will be open Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19 and 20, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Located on Newtowne Neck Road in Compton, the Vintage Source is the place to shop for fine and funky home décor, and is open the third weekend of every month except for June and December when it opens for the second weekend. For more information, go to TheVintageSourceCompton.net.
Free outdoor series planned at museum
Families, kids and adults can enjoy free outdoor beach combing activities while visiting Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park on Saturday, Aug. 12 from noon to 2 p.m.
Activities encourage visitors to explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. Modeled after “Forest School” learning styles in Denmark and Sweden, the Nature & Forest Play for All Ages Series encourages discovering nature through hands-on experiences. Age is not a factor — adults need to connect with nature in relaxing, simple ways just as much as children do.
Registration is not required but is appreciated in order to ensure enough materials for all participants. This is a rain or shine event. For more information and to register, visit Facebook.com/1836Light or call 301-994-1471.
Looking ahead at North End
There will be lots to see at the North End Gallery in Leonardtown over the next several months.
Aug. 1-27: Sizzling Hot Art, by the Members
Aug. 29 - October 1: NEG 37th Anniversary Show, “Art & Poetry Mashup”
Oct. 3 – 29: A Zoo in my Kiln (Clay work by Diana Manchak)
Oct. 31 – Nov. 19: Intensity of Color – New works just in time for the Holidays (an all members show)
Nov. 21 - Dec. 31: NEG 37th Annual Holiday Show (an all members show)
Gallery hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is located on Fenwick Street just off-the-square in beautiful, downtown, historic Leonardtown. The online shop is open 24/7 at www.northendgallery.com/shop.
Recipe of the week
Lobster Tail Brunch with Rice and Salad
By Ellynne Davis
Serves: 2 (Allow 1 or 2 lobster tails per person)
Ingredients
2-4 lobster tails (thawed, if frozen)
Old Bay Seasoning, to taste
6 tablespoons butter, melted
1 8–ounce package microwavable seasoned rice, cooked according to package directions
4 cups Romaine or iceberg lettuce, torn
2 ripe tomatoes, cut in chunks
2 ripe avocados, peeled and sliced
1 small yellow, red, or green bell pepper, sliced
Your favorite salad dressing
Directions: Bring to a boil 3 cups water in a pot lined with a steamer colander. Steam lobster tails sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning for 5 – 6 minutes. Mix salad ingredients (lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and bell pepper). Heat rice in the microwave oven according to package directions. Plate the lobster tails on individual plates and serve with melted butter, rice, and salad.