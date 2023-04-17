The College of Southern Maryland recently announced its Art of Innovation Steam Festival will be held Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the CSM Velocity Center at Indian Head, located on Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
This is a family day of discovery to learn more about science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM). Join CSM, the Charles County Public Library and Phoenix International School of the Arts for fun and free activities for all ages including Robotics and 3D printing demonstrations, visual and performing arts exhibits and performances.
Registration is encouraged, but not required. For more information and to register, visit www.csmd.edu/AOI.
Important April dates to remember
April 22 is Earth Day, and National Teach Children To Save Day;
April 23 is National Cherry Cheesecake Day, National Talk Like Shakespeare Day, and National Picnic Day;
April 26 is Stop Food Waste Day
Black Diamond disaster commemorated
This weekend, April 22-23, the St. Mary’s County Museum Division will commemorate the 87 lives lost in a tragedy during the American Civil War on the Potomac River near St. Clement’s Island during the hunt for John Wilkes Booth, who assassinated President Lincoln.
Activities take place both days at St. Clement’s Island Museum located on Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event offers free museum admission and boat rides, a folk music concert and a military ceremony at 2 p.m. on Sunday. After the ceremony there will be a reception with a free family-friendly outdoor concert on the waterfront lawn of the museum with the Sibling Rivalry Fiddle Band playing Civil War-era music and other American folk tunes.
The 2023 Dinner and a Cruise Series kicks off on April 23 from 2 to 6 p.m. highlighting the theme, “The Civil War and St. Clement’s Island” as part of the weekend’s events.
Note: While the entire weekend is free and open to the public, the cruise requires prior reservations as only 20 tickets will be sold.
Folk Salad will perform at Generations Vineyard from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Enjoy great music and terrific wine and wine slushies. Pack a picnic, then sit back and sip under the big tent.
The winery will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Generations Vineyard is located at 22715 Wheatleys Content Farm Lane in Leonardtown just off St. Andrew's Church Road. For more information, visit www.facebook.comgenerationsvineyard.
Waterside Pavilion concerts Announced
The Calvert Marine Museum has announced the line-up for this season’s concerts at the Waterside Pavilion in Solomons. Concerts are: Dustin Lynch on Friday, May 26; Ziggy Marley on Saturday, June 24; Lee Brice with Elle King on Thursday, July 27; and Brett Young on Saturday, August 26.
