The College of Southern Maryland recently announced its Art of Innovation Steam Festival will be held Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the CSM Velocity Center at Indian Head, located on Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.

This is a family day of discovery to learn more about science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM). Join CSM, the Charles County Public Library and Phoenix International School of the Arts for fun and free activities for all ages including Robotics and 3D printing demonstrations, visual and performing arts exhibits and performances.