Maryland's First Lady Dawn Flythe Moore, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz and a panel of forestry experts reviewed submissions for the Annual Arbor Day Poster Contest and awarded three schools with tree plantings.
Each Fall, the Maryland Forest Service, in partnership with the Maryland Forest Conservancy District boards, invites fifth-graders to submit a poster on a yearly theme. Posters are first judged at the county level, and each winner is forwarded to the Maryland Urban and Community Forestry Committee.
Students created their 2023 posters with the theme, “Trees Are Terrific … and Cool Our Communities.”
Addilyn Centineo of Eldersburg in Carroll County won first place; her school will receive 15 trees for planting. Second place was awarded to Daisy Vargas-Martinez of Pittsville in Wicomico County; her school will receive 10 trees. Emma Secrist of Accident in Garrett County won third place and a prize of five trees.
Happy Birthday to Lisa Gregory of Leonardtown on March 18;
March 19 is Let’s Laugh Day;
March 20 is the First Day of Spring and National Storytelling Day;
March 22 is World Writer Day;
March 23 is National Puppy Day, and Chip and Dip Day; and
March 25 is Maryland Day.
News from Chesapeake Beach
The town of Chesapeake Beach is happy to announce that the new RT 260 solid-cast aluminum town clock has arrived.
Recipe of the week
Spicy Baked Salmon and Sides from the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, Pa.
Serves: 3-4
Ingredients
1½ to 2 pounds salmon
1 pound Brussels sprouts, each cut in half
1 medium-sized yellow or white onion, slivered
1 16-ounce package grape (or cherry) tomatoes
8 ounces mozzarella cheese cubes (or other favorite cheese)
Rosemary or Basil sprigs, as garnish
Olive oil
3 tablespoons Red Pepper Jelly
1 tablespoon Red hot sauce
1 tablespoon crushed red pepper flakes
Salt and pepper
A splash of red wine (optional)
Directions: Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray baking sheet with cooking spray. Mix together the jelly, hot sauce, crushed red pepper flakes and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil (and wine, to taste). Place salmon skin side down on one half of the baking sheet and drizzle with the sauce. Add sprouts and onions to the pan, drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper and bake all for about 35 minutes or just until sprouts are tender.
While the salmon and vegetables cook, alternately thread tomatoes, cheese and herbs onto skewers; chill.
When ready to serve, spoon salmon and veggies onto individual plates; add the skewers. Serve with chocolates for dessert.
A recent trip to the Philadelphia Flower Show held at the downtown convention center left time for a side trip to the historic Reading Terminal Market. The city of Philadelphia was developed by William Penn in the late 17th-century; markets have been part of the city ever since.
The Reading Terminal Market on Arch Street opened on February 22, 1893, and now houses over 80 merchants with hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
One of my favorite shops is the Iovine Brothers Produce Market, founded by James and Vincent Iovine, part of the Reading Terminal Market since 1994.
Because I was traveling on Amtrak, it was impossible to buy all the wonderful offerings of this market so I narrowed my list to just two items: Brussels sprouts (priced at only 99 cents per pound and one of my husband’s favorite vegetables) and a package of grape tomatoes from Mexico (at only $1.99). For dessert, I made a stop at The Mueller Chocolate Company (family owned and operated since 1980 and part of the market since 1995) for a half-pound of sugar-free chocolate mint patties.
Everything, including small plants purchased at the flower show, made it home safely.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@ gmail.com. Thank you.