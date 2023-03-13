Maryland's First Lady Dawn Flythe Moore, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz and a panel of forestry experts reviewed submissions for the Annual Arbor Day Poster Contest and awarded three schools with tree plantings.

Each Fall, the Maryland Forest Service, in partnership with the Maryland Forest Conservancy District boards, invites fifth-graders to submit a poster on a yearly theme. Posters are first judged at the county level, and each winner is forwarded to the Maryland Urban and Community Forestry Committee.