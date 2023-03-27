The 40th annual Easter Egg Festival returns to the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 1, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are priced at $5 for each child participating in the egg hunt (ages 12 and under).

The hunts start with children age 1. Parents are allowed to accompany children ages 1 through 4; hunts for those children ages 5 – 12 will not permit parents. Ticket purchase is not required for adults.