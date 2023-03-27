The 40th annual Easter Egg Festival returns to the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 1, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are priced at $5 for each child participating in the egg hunt (ages 12 and under).
The hunts start with children age 1. Parents are allowed to accompany children ages 1 through 4; hunts for those children ages 5 – 12 will not permit parents. Ticket purchase is not required for adults.
The festival includes the egg hunt, food vendors, entertainment, craft vendors, photo ops with the Easter Bunny and Mrs. Cottontail, and more.
You may purchase advance tickets online at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate/easter or in-person at the recreation and parks main office. Tickets will also be available for purchase on the day of the event.
Important April Dates
Happy April Fool’s Day, tomorrow, Friday, April 1;
April is National Poetry Month;
Happy Birthday to Eddie Washington of Lexington Park on April 3;
Palm Sunday is April 2, which begins Holy Week; and
April 8 is National Empanada Day.
Maryland Day celebration was a success
Maryland’s 389th birthday was celebrated at St. Clement’s Island Museum on Saturday, March 25. St. Mary’s County Museum Division Manager Karen Stone introduced special guests and speakers.
Immediately following the ceremony, a Mass was held at the museum to commemorate March 25, 1634, when English colonists landed on St. Clement’s Island in the Potomac River (subsequently settling in St. Mary’s City) claiming the land in the name of the king, and held a Mass of thanksgiving for their safe arrival — the first such service in this part of the New World. When that Mass ended, a large cross was erected which had been hewn from a tree.
Folk Salad Trio to perform
The spring performance schedule for the band Folk Salad Trio has been announced and includes dates at Generations Winery (Saturday, April 22, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.), at Perigeaux Winery (Saturday, May 13, from 2 to 5 p.m.) and at Robin Hill Farm and Vineyards (Sunday, May 28). For more details you may access www.facebook.com/folk.salad.trio.
1 16-ounce pound box of fettuccine pasta, cooked according to package directions
2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
1 small yellow or white onion, peeled and chopped
½ cup white wine
1 small green pepper, chopped
1 large firm Roma tomato, chopped
1 14.5-ounce jar Artisan Four Cheese Sauce (or your favorite white sauce)
1 8-ounce package fresh spinach, rinsed, drained
Olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
Parmesan cheese, grated
Directions: Cook fettuccine according to package directions; drain and keep warm. In a large frying pan, brown chicken in olive oil; add in garlic and onion. Add wine to pan and cook the green pepper and tomato for just a few minutes.
Remove chicken pieces from pan (keep warm); add sauce and spinach to the frying pan and heat until spinach wilts. I like to add about a cup or so of water back into the jar of sauce, swizzle it around and then pour it into the pan with the rest of the sauce.
Add chicken pieces back into pan; cover and cook on low heat until chicken is tender. Spoon about half of the hot fettuccine into the pan with the chicken and sauce; stir. (Reserve remaining fettuccine for another use or for leftovers.)
Top with salt, pepper and cheese. Serve immediately with a loaf of hot buttered garlic bread and a salad.