All three St. Mary's County museums are open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. year-round — St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point (water taxi open March 25 through Oct. 31, running most days. Call 301-759-2222); Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point; and The Old Jail Museum and Leonardtown Visitor Center in Leonardtown.

The Drayden African American schoolhouse holds a free open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of the month from April through October.


  

