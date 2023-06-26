All three St. Mary's County museums are open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. year-round — St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point (water taxi open March 25 through Oct. 31, running most days. Call 301-759-2222); Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point; and The Old Jail Museum and Leonardtown Visitor Center in Leonardtown.
The Drayden African American schoolhouse holds a free open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of the month from April through October.
The Art Kids program runs in July and August from noon to 3 p.m. and the Dinner & A Cruise Series runs one evening per month from April to October, both at the St. Clement’s Island Museum.
Leonardtown Jazz Cruises run July 7 and 9 from the Leonardtown Wharf Park with prices starting at $75.
And the Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival is back for 2023 with the main event held at St. Clement’s Island Museum on July 8 (tickets from $85 to $425).
Happy July 3 birthdays to AbbyTabby (a 2013 feral cat rescue), Gavin Hillman of Leonardtown and songwriter George M. Cohan of “You’re A Grand Old Flag” fame (among his many other hits).
And happy Fourth of July birthdays to St. Mary’s countians Barbara Brstilo, Nancy Harwood and Kevin Cioppa.
And finally, July 6 is International Kissing Day.
Recipe of the week
Spicy Chicken Wings with Hot Dipping Sauce
Serves four as an appetizer
By Ellynne Davis
Ingredients
15 – 18 chicken wings
1 10.5-ounce can cream of celery soup
¼ cup sour cream
¼ cup cottage cheese
¼ cup cream cheese
1 tablespoon each: Cajun seasoning spice, paprika, dried minced onion flakes, red hot sauce
1 teaspoon each sriracha black pepper and garlic powder
1 cup pepper jack cheese, shredded
12 crackers, crushed (your favorite brand)
3 tablespoon butter, cut in chunks
Directions: Line a baking sheet with foil; spray with cooking spay. Place wings on foil and sprinkle with the hot sauce and spices. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 – 25 minutes while you prepare the sauce.
Sauce: Mix soup with cream cheese, cottage cheese and sour cream. Spoon into a pie plate sprayed with cooking spray. Top with the cracker crumbs, pepper jack and butter. Turn wings over on the baking sheet with tongs and continue cooking; bake the sauce in the pie plate alongside the wings for 15 minutes. Then turn down the oven to 350 degrees and continue to cook until wings are heated through and sauce is piping hot.
Arrange wings on individual plates with a scoop of sauce and slices of garlic bread to soak up the extra juices.