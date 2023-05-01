The Folk Salad Trio will perform during the Maritime Festival at Calvert Marine Museum on Saturday, May 6, from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. There will be other bands during the festival, which opens at 10 a.m.

The festival features events such as learning how to stuff a ham or shuck oysters like a pro, a demonstration of Chesapeake Bay retrievers in action, model boats skimming the waters of the boat basin, and the opportunity to talk with traditional crafts people about their skills. You may opt to build a toy boat and take a free 30-minute cruise on the Wm. B. Tennison. This free event also boasts the Antique Boat and Marine Engine Show with exhibits from collectors of antique and classic boats, as well as vintage marine outboard and inboard engines.