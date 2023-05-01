The Folk Salad Trio will perform during the Maritime Festival at Calvert Marine Museum on Saturday, May 6, from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. There will be other bands during the festival, which opens at 10 a.m.
The festival features events such as learning how to stuff a ham or shuck oysters like a pro, a demonstration of Chesapeake Bay retrievers in action, model boats skimming the waters of the boat basin, and the opportunity to talk with traditional crafts people about their skills. You may opt to build a toy boat and take a free 30-minute cruise on the Wm. B. Tennison. This free event also boasts the Antique Boat and Marine Engine Show with exhibits from collectors of antique and classic boats, as well as vintage marine outboard and inboard engines.
The Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Calvert Marine Museum is located at 14200 Solomons Island Road in Solomons.
May 4 is Star Wars Day: May the Fourth Be With You;
May 7 is Lemonade Day; and
And May 14 is Mother’s Day.
Mother’s Day Market set at Annmarie Garden
A Mother’s Day Market will be held at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come and enjoy over 60 vendors offering all things handmade, homemade and homegrown.
Food trucks onsite will be The Hotdog Hideout and Crumb Snatcher. Admission to the market area is free; in order to visit beyond the market, a donation is kindly requested.
Notes: This is a rain or shine event with no smoking or vaping permitted. The market is pet-friendly — well-behaved pets on a 6-foot or shorter leash are welcomed. Annmarie Garden follows a “pay-what-you-can” admission system that allows each guest to choose the donation amount; $5 per person is suggested.
'These Shining Lives' on stage at Three Notch Theatre
The play "These Shining Lives" by Melanie Marnich runs through May 14 at Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park.
This drama details the real-life experiences of the strength and determination of women who worked to paint the numerals on watches in Chicago during the Great Depression. The women become ill from radium poisoning — an occupational hazard that was hidden from them by their employers.
Directed by Tessa Silvestro, the play features Shelby Tyler (Catherine), Emily Quade (Charlotte), Camilla Rodgers (Frances), Kristina Faison (Pearl), Brandon Maher (Tom), Kenneth Faison (Mr. Reed), Jeff Maher (triple-cast as Dr. Rowntree/the Company Doctor/Leonard) and Richard Schanck (Judge).
Performances run May 5, 6, 11, 12, and 13 at 8 p.m. and on May 7 and 14 at 3:30 p.m.
The theater is located at 21744 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park. For more information, visit www.newtowneplayers.org.
Recipe of the Week
Pasta With Shrimp and Tomato Sauce
Serves: 4
Ingredients
1 16-ounce package thin spaghetti, cooked and drained according to package directions
1 lb. shrimp, raw, peeled and deveined, ready-to-cook (thawed)
1 23.5-ounce jar Prego Four Cheese Sauce with Tomatoes (or any favorite tomatoe sauce)
1 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes (any flavor)
1 medium-sized yellow or white onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon Italian herbs spice
1 tablespoon crushed red peppers
3 Roma tomatoes, chopped (excess juices may be added to sauce), or 8 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved
Parmesan cheese, grated
Directions: Cook pasta; drain and set aside to keep warm. Sauté onion and garlic in olive oil until translucent. Add Four Cheese sauce and diced tomatoes to pan; whisk and heat to a simmer. Add shrimp and seasonings and cook just until shrimp are pink.
Ladle pasta helpings onto individual serving plates; top with spoonfuls of shrimp and sauce. Garnish servings with chopped fresh tomatoes and Parmesan cheese, to taste.
Accompany with garlic bread and a green salad for a complete meal.