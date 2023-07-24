Artist Suzanne Shelden will be at Leonardtown's North End Gallery on Sunday, July 30, to wrap up the last day of her show, "Forest Light."
Shelden, a Calvert County landscape painter, is an active hiker and lover of nature. Her show launches the series in which she explores forest light in depth.
In addition, the show features woodland ceramics, sculpture and woodwork by the gallery’s 3-D artists. Birds, turtles, little animal sculptures and other flora and fauna of the woodland are displayed on pedestals alongside Shelden's artwork.
Gallery hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. North End Gallery is open First Fridays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the summer and fall. The gallery is located on Fenwick Street just-off-the-square in beautiful, downtown, historic Leonardtown.
Aug. 1 begins National Farmers’ Market Week; it is also National Mustard Day;
Happy anniversary to Jim Davis and yours truly, celebrating 29 years on July 31.
Lifeguard Appreciation Day marked
The Chesapeake Beach Water Park will observe Lifeguard Appreciation Day Tuesday, Aug. 1. The aquatics staff is trained in water safety and in first aid, as well. And happy belated birthday wishes go out to Quacks, the Chesapeake Beach Water Park’s beloved mascot, who celebrated on July 11.
Sing 'Gloria' to celebrate church's anniversary
The 125th anniversary of the dedication of St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood will be celebrated with a concert performance of Antonio Vivaldi’s masterpiece, "Gloria," on Friday, July 28, at 7 p.m. This 30-minute piece will be followed by 30 minutes of exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and Benediction, and a light reception sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.
Musicians are under the direction of Jonathan Hellerman, music director and teacher at St. John’s School. Guest soloists include sopranos Caroline Brunger and Anne Baker and alto Linda Aughe. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the church office at 301-373-2281.
Recipe of the week
Easy Broccoli and Peas Casserole
Serves: 4 as a side dish
By Ellynne Davis
Ingredients
1 16-oz bag frozen broccoli florets, thawed
1 10.5-ounce can cream of broccoli-cheese soup
1 8-ounce can of peas, drained
1 egg, slightly beaten
¼ cup milk
1/4 cup yellow or white onion, minced
2 tablespoons butter, cut up
1/3 cup Italian breadcrumbs
½ cup cheddar cheese, shredded
Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions: Boil broccoli for 5 minutes (or until almost tender) in 1 cup water; drain. In an oven-proof casserole dish, whisk together the soup, peas, egg, milk, and onion; mix in broccoli. Top with butter and breadcrumbs, salt and pepper. Bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes; top with cheese, and return dish to oven for 5 -10 minutes until cheese is melted and casserole is bubbling hot. Serve immediately as a side dish with practically any entrée of your choice.