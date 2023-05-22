The annual St. Mary’s County Friends of the Library spring dinner was held this year on May 8 at The Front Porch Restaurant in Leonardtown.

The FOL presented a check to St. Mary’s County Library, accepted by Director Michael Blackwell. This check was made possible in part due to the tremendous success of the April 2023 book sale held at the St. Mary's County Fairgrounds.


