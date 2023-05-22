The annual St. Mary’s County Friends of the Library spring dinner was held this year on May 8 at The Front Porch Restaurant in Leonardtown.
The FOL presented a check to St. Mary’s County Library, accepted by Director Michael Blackwell. This check was made possible in part due to the tremendous success of the April 2023 book sale held at the St. Mary's County Fairgrounds.
The guest speaker was Travis Parno, acting executive director and director of research and collections at Historic St. Mary’s City, who spoke about the discovery of the centuries-old fort in St. Mary’s City.
Parno arrived in St. Mary’s City in 2016. As a result of a ground-penetrating radar survey, Parno’s team stated that they had located the fort in December, 2019 after excavating parts of the site during that summer and fall.
A letter from Leonard Calvert dated May 30, 1634, provides in only one brief paragraph a description of the fort, stating that it had four flanks with bastions and murderers (short cannons).
Parno brought several artifacts to display, along with maps of this significant site. Some of the artifacts (projectile points and arrowheads) found at the site date back over 8,000 years to indigenous people.
One particularly intriguing rare find was the 17th-century Spanish Caravaca cross, possibly worn as a necklace or as part of a rosary. Similar crosses were associated with that town, a centuries-old Catholic pilgrimage site, because the cathedral there is said to have a piece of the true cross.
The FOL is seeking new members to its board of directors. If you are interested, call 917-783-4098.
Important May dates
Memorial Day is celebrated this year on Monday, May 29 — thank you to all veterans;
May 25 was Tap Dance Day; and
Today, May 26, is Road Trip Day.
Be safe during this upcoming three-day holiday weekend.
Leonardtown Lions Club installs new officers
New officers for 2023-2024 were installed in a ceremony held at Olde Breton Inn on May 3 by District 22-C Gov.-elect Chris Wooters. Wooters has been a member of the Waldorf Lions since 2015; he is also an associate member of the Calvert County Lions Club.
He is also President of Lions Camp Merrick, a children’s summer camp sponsored by area Lions Clubs, located in Nanjemoy. Lions clubs provide services to children with disabilities such as impaired hearing or vision and those who have diabetes.
Leonardtown Lions Club King Lion Ben Smith has been a member since 2018, having previously served as second and first vice-president. He has participated in club events such as blood drives, zone meetings and planning meetings for the Leonardtown Lions Club’s annual Crab Festival. This year’s Crab Festival will be held at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information about the Leonardtown Lions, visit https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/leonardtownmd.
Recipe of the week
Brunch Sunny-Side Up With Rye
By Ellynne Davis
Ingredients (per serving)
1 slice of large-shaped seeded rye bread, lightly toasted (or any bread of your choice)
2 eggs, cracked into a bowl
4 slices pre-cooked bacon
Cooking spray, butter, salsa, and salt and pepper to taste
Directions: Spray individual baking dish with cooking spray. With a large cookie cutter (round works well, but any shape may be used as long as the cut-out space is large enough to allow for two cracked eggs), cut out a slice of the lightly toasted bread; set aside.
Place the remaining crust into the baking dish, and pour the two eggs inside being sure to first carefully adjust the crust so that it is able to accommodate the eggs. Tuck the bacon around the crust and bake approximately 20 minutes or so at 350 degrees or until the yolks are set (to desired firmness).
During the last few minutes of cooking, set the cut-out slice of bread on the dish to heat. Remove dish from oven; then add butter to the bread and top off the eggs with seasonings and condiments of your choice.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to: LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.