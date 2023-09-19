Versatile singer-actor Herr Henry Thedens returns to Leonardtown this week from his home in Hamburg, Germany.
Internationally-acclaimed Thedens made his American debut in May 2019 when he appeared as the guest performing artist in a gala fundraiser concert at Olde Breton Inn sponsored by Lions Camp Merrick. This event raised over $5,000 for the summer camp which provides scholarships to kids with impaired vision/hearing or diabetes.
Next week, Thedens will be featured in an elegant performance of show tunes and popular songs for the residents of Asbury Solomons waterfront retirement community in Solomons to be followed by a dessert reception. Sample song selections include "Falling in Love Again," "La Vie en Rose," "Wunderbar," "Miss Otis Regrets," and "Where Have All the Flowers Gone?" He will sing in French, German, English and Italian.
He is excited to be returning once again to the Land of Pleasant Living.
Important dates
Rosh Hashanah began the evening of Friday, Sept. 15, and ended at sundown Sunday, Sept. 17. The eating of sliced apples dipped in honey is a Rosh Hashanah tradition; honey symbolizes the desire for a sweet and bountiful year. Other customary foods include challah bread and pomegranate.
Yom Kippur begins at sundown Sunday, Sept. 24, and ends at sundown Monday, Sept. 25. This is the holiest Jewish holiday known as the Day of Atonement, the last of the 10 days of penitence that began on Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year).
Happy birthday to Connie Letourneau who celebrated Sept. 18;
Sept. 22 is Car-Free Day; and
Sept. 26 is Annual Love Note Day.
Riverfest planned for Saturday
Riverfest, a free-admission, family-friendly annual event, will be held rain or shine to celebrate the St. Mary’s River on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Historic St. Mary’s City.
The event features the bluegrass band The High & Wides on the main stage from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additional live music follows with the Chesapeake Public Charter School Choir, Billy Breslin and Indian Summer. A ceremonial wade-in will take place at 2 p.m to demonstrate how water quality is linked to the clarity of water.
The museum offers admission, and there will be re-enactors from the Saint Maries Citty Militia. Experience the sights, smells, and sounds of a 17th-century militia encampment at HSMC’s annual Grand Militia Muster with re-enactors from throughout the mid-Atlantic region for drills and socializing at the Town Center Exhibit Area from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Also on site you will find pumpkin and oyster shell painting, birds of prey demonstration by Raptor’s Eye, seining, kayaking, tonging, Maryland Dove tours, touch tanks, face painting and food by El Coqui.
Riverfest 2023 is presented by the St. Mary’s River Watershed Association in partnership with Historic St. Mary’s City and is partially funded by a grant from the St. Mary’s County and Maryland arts councils. For more information, go to www.smrwa.org.
News from the health department
St. Mary's County Health Department, in coordination with MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and St. Mary’s County Public Schools, is offering drive-through flu vaccine clinics for St. Mary’s County residents. Those ages 6 months and up can decrease chances for influenza infection or severe illness by getting a flu vaccine every season.
Registration will take place on-site at Great Mills High School on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at Margaret Brent Middle School Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information about seasonal influenza, you may visit smchd.org/flu.
News from Maryland Department of Natural Resources
Large red drum are being spotted at various locations on both sides of the Chesapeake Bay. Large sheepshead are being caught in the lower bay.
Fishing for spot is excellent at the mouth of the Patuxent River. And recreational crabbers continue to have success in all regions of the bay. The size of the crabs has reduced but most crabbers can catch a half-bushel-plus per outing.
Recipe of the week
Rigatoni Pasta With Sauce
Serves 4
By Ellynne Davis
Ingredients
8 ounces Rigatoni-style pasta, cooked according to package directions
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon salt
1 red, ripe tomato, chopped, with juice
½ cup walnuts, chopped
1 cup fresh basil leaves, chiffonaded
2 tablespoons Chardonnay wine
½ cup reserved pasta water
¼ cup olive oil
Add 1 cup ham, salami or pepperoni, chopped
Parmesan cheese, grated
Directions: Cook pasta in salted water with 1 tablespoon olive oil according to package directions; drain and keep hot.
In a medium-sized bowl, mix together tomato, wine, walnuts, ½ cup pasta water and ¼ cup olive oil; stir in meat. Add sauce to hot pasta and toss gently. Serve on individual plates with cheese and garlic bread on the side.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.
