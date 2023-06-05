Don’t miss the 37th annual St. Mary's County Crab Festival, sponsored by the Leonardtown Lions Club, to be held at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds this Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Come out to this family-friendly event for hot steamed Maryland blue crabs, food vendors, live music with Wesley Spangler and Hydra FX, a classic car show, crafts, a petting zoo and free vision and hearing screenings provided by the Lions Club.
St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will offer free admission to dads on Father’s Day, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (regular admission prices will apply to all others in the party). The St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi rides are not included in this promotion (rides are $7 per person, all ages, which includes regular museum admission). Admission at the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown is always free for all visitors.
The museum stores at all three locations are open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A large yard sale will be held Saturday, June 24, from 7 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, at Immaculate Conception Church Parish Hall on Old Village Road in Mechanicsville. Proceeds from the sale benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Society. For more information, call 301-481-4193. (Many thanks to Marian Taylor for submitting this news item to B2R.)
Recipe of the week
Crockpot Pot Roast
By Ellynne Davis
Ingredients
One 3½ pound roast
6 small white potatoes, washed and cut in chunks
1 large onion, sliced
1 red or green bell pepper, slivered
1 14.5-ounce can sliced carrots, drained
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 can Campbell’s Golden Mushroom Soup
1/2 can water
1/3 cup Worcestershire Sauce
1 cup red wine
Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions: Use a plastic liner for the crockpot; place the vegetables — potatoes, sliced onions and peppers, carrots and garlic — inside. Arrange the meat on top of the vegetables.
Stir together the liquids — soup, water, sauce and wine — and pour over the top of the meat. Sprinkle salt and pepper, to taste.
Close lid; cook on high for 6 hours and then turn to low until meat is tender and you are ready to eat. Cut meat into small servings, and spoon onto individual plates with veggies and gravy, accompanied with sides of your choice (shown here with hot garlic bread, green beans, and salad).