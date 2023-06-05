Don’t miss the 37th annual St. Mary's County Crab Festival, sponsored by the Leonardtown Lions Club, to be held at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds this Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Come out to this family-friendly event for hot steamed Maryland blue crabs, food vendors, live music with Wesley Spangler and Hydra FX, a classic car show, crafts, a petting zoo and free vision and hearing screenings provided by the Lions Club.


