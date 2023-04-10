Biscuits and Gravy With Mexican Cheese

This biscuit and gravy dish is made with Mexican cheese.

 Photo by Ellynne Brice Davis

The Golden Beach/Patuxent Knolls community yard sale, sponsored by the Civic Association, will be held Saturday, April 22, from 7 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. This is a multi-family yard sale — you will be able to do all of your yard sale shopping there in just one morning.

There will be quite a variety of items for sale such as books, cookbooks, kitchen items, china, appliances, games, toys, videos, exercise equipment, garden items, tools and much more. Maps will be available at the Golden Beach/Patuxent Knolls sign. For more information, email sherry.antosh@comcast.net. Many thanks to Marian Taylor for submitting this news item to B2B. 