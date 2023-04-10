The Golden Beach/Patuxent Knolls community yard sale, sponsored by the Civic Association, will be held Saturday, April 22, from 7 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. This is a multi-family yard sale — you will be able to do all of your yard sale shopping there in just one morning.
There will be quite a variety of items for sale such as books, cookbooks, kitchen items, china, appliances, games, toys, videos, exercise equipment, garden items, tools and much more. Maps will be available at the Golden Beach/Patuxent Knolls sign. For more information, email sherry.antosh@comcast.net. Many thanks to Marian Taylor for submitting this news item to B2B.
Important April dates to remember
Happy birthday on April 14 to Ronna Farley of Rockville. Ronna was the grand prize winner of the 2022 National Oyster Festival Cookoff held at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds with her awesome recipe Coconut Oyster and Zesty Marmalade Crostini. April 14 is also Gardening Day.
Happy birthday to Nick Kersch of Leonardtown on April 16. April 16 is also World Voice Day.
April 22 is Earth Day, and Teach Children to Save Day.
Quilters to meet
The next meeting date for the Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland is the group's annual yard sale to be held April 19 at 7 p.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church on Route 5 in Waldorf. Bring cash or a checkbook. There will be fabric, quilt kits, quilt tops, notions, book and lots for the silent auction-style sale. This is the major fundraiser for the year.
News from Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center
In order to give an up-close look at the creative processes of artists, the main gallery at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center has been transformed into temporary studios for more than 25 artists working in a variety of mediums. Visitors may watch, learn, ask questions and possibly engage in some of the art projects. Some works will also be available for purchase. The artist line-up changes weekly.
The New! Earth Arts Fest will take place Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be a celebration filled with artful activity, nature experiences and inspired learning. You may shop the market, assist with art installations throughout the park, join in a nature walk or a wellness class, enjoy a lineup of music, make-and-take up-cycled art, and explore green services and initiatives offered in southern Maryland.
Local music, food, wine, and beer will be available for purchase. There will be plenty of activities for kids as well. The suggested donation is $5; make a $5 advance donation for great door prizes. Kids are admitted free of charge. There will be no smoking, no vaping, no pets allowed.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is located on Dowell Road in Solomons,. For more information, email info@annmariegarden.org.
Directions: Spray two 9- by 13-inch casserole dishes with cooking spray. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Brown ground beef and onion in the olive oil in a large frying pan.
Transfer beef and onions to another dish with a slotted spoon.
Add butter to frying pan over low heat. Whisk in flour gradually; whisk and stir for 1 minute. Slowly add milk. Turn heat to medium and whisk about 7 minutes until mixture thickens and is bubbling. Turn heat to low; stir in cheese and then stir in beef mixture.
Divide beef gravy mixture equally into both casserole dishes; top with the thawed biscuits. Bake about 25 minutes or just until biscuits begin to brown. Serve hot as a side dish.