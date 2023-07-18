Sing Gloria! Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m.

Singers and instrumentalists from St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood, along with those from other local churches and ensembles, will celebrate the 125th anniversary of the dedication of the church building with a concert performance of Antonio Vivaldi’s masterpiece, “Gloria,” on Friday, July 28, at 7 p.m.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters