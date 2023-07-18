MJ Rossi, left, the newsletter editor for Friends of St. Mary's Library, Friends of Library President Lloyd Timberlake, Secretary Ellynne Davis, and webmaster David McGowan pose for a photo on July 15. Friends of the Library board of directors members served as greeters for a sorting room open house held at the old Leonardtown library building.
The sun sets over the Potomac River one evening earlier this month.
Photo by Ellynne Brice Davis
Photo by MJ Rossi
The author’s recipe for Grilled T-Bone Steak with Rosemary-Herbed Potatoes serves two.
Singers and instrumentalists from St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood, along with those from other local churches and ensembles, will celebrate the 125th anniversary of the dedication of the church building with a concert performance of Antonio Vivaldi’s masterpiece, “Gloria,” on Friday, July 28, at 7 p.m.
This 30-minute piece will be followed by 30 minutes of exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and Benediction, and a light reception in the Msgr. Harris Center sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. Musicians are under the direction of Jonathan Hellerman, music director and teacher at St. John’s School.
This anniversary event will look back on the past 125 years and will also look forward to the next 125 years as new details on the exciting revitalization project for St. John’s begin to be revealed.
For more information, you may contact the church office at 301-373-2281.
Important dates
Happy birthday to Chaney Reese Hillmann of Leonardtown who celebrated her third birthday on July 17.
July 22 is National Hammock Day. It is also the Day of the Cowboy.
July 25 is Wine and Cheese Day.
Happy anniversary to Linda and Gary Boyd of Leonardtown on July 27.
Friends host open house
The Friends of the St. Mary’s Library held an open house at the sorting room in Leonardtown on July 15. FOL board of directors members present were sorting room chair Amy MacKay, who prepared refreshments, President Lloyd Timberlake, newsletter editor MJ Rossi, webmaster David McGowan and secretary Ellynne Davis. New volunteers were welcomed and refreshments were served.
Several new volunteers were recruited. To learn more about the FOL and to volunteer you may contact folstmalib@gmail.com.
Recipe of the week
Grilled T-Bone Steak with Rosemary-Herbed Potatoes
By Ellynne Davis
Serves two
Ingredients
2 10-ounce T-Bone steaks
2 tablespoons A-1 steak sauce, more to serve on the side
2 teaspoons minced onion flakes
1 teaspoon garlic powder
Salt and pepper
1 16-ounce bag small potatoes (I used Trader Joe’s Teeny Tiny Potatoes)
4 tablespoons butter
Fresh rosemary sprigs
Sour cream, as desired, on the side
Directions: Prepare steaks for grilling by sprinkling with the steak sauce, minced onion, garlic powder and salt and pepper (amounts adjusted to taste, or use your favorite spices). Grill for about 20 minutes; turn and grill 5 minutes more (or until desired doneness).
For the potatoes: cover potatoes with water and boil for about 15 minutes or just until fork-tender; turn off the heat and drain off the water. To the pot add the butter, salt and pepper to taste, and several whole Rosemary sprigs; stir to blend the flavors. Transfer steak and potatoes to individual plates; serve with a green salad on the side with dressing of your choice, additional steak sauce, and optional sour cream for the potatoes.