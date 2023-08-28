Indigenous Heritage Day at Historic St. Mary’s City will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, with ongoing demonstrations in the Woodland Indian Hamlet exhibit area of the outdoor museum. This annual event is a culturally enriching family experience for all ages.
There will be a 1 p.m. performance by Mark Tayac and the Piscataway Nation Singers & Dancers in a colorful, educational and entertaining pow wow-style presentation featuring American Indian dance, drum and song that tells of American Indian history, culture and traditions. Those attending are invited to participate in the dance and song session that will be interactive for community members of all ages.
Talks given by Drew Shuptar-Rayvis, cultural ambassador of the Pocomoke Indian Nation of Maryland, include topics such as the interconnected relationships between Dutch, Swedes, English and Algonkian peoples in their respective regions/colonies; the adaptation of Native American life to European settlement and trade goods; the magnitude of the earliest American culture clashes; discrepancies in the concepts of land ownership; and early colonial conflicts such as the Peach War.
This event will be held outdoors, rain or shine. The cost is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $6 for youths ages 6–18, and free for those ages 5 and younger and free museum members.
Happy birthday to Lloyd Timberlake of Ridge who celebrates Friday, Sept. 1. Sept. 1 is also the beginning of National Sewing Month and Forget-Me-Not Month;
Happy Birthday to Karl Kirby Pence on Sept. 3;
Labor Day is observed this year on Monday, Sept. 4; and
Sept. 15 is the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, which continues through Oct. 15.
Free food available
The annual Farmers Feeding St. Mary’s County program will offer free, farm-fresh produce Saturday, Sept. 16, at the U-Haul parking lot on Signature Lane in Lexington Park. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each family will receive a tote bag of fresh, local produce; distribution will continue until 1 p.m. or while supplies last.
Striped bass anglers are now able to fish the lower Potomac River; it is reported that the best striped bass fishing in state waters is along the shallower shorelines on both sides of the bay and in the lower sections of the tidal rivers, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Anglers are encountering a mix of striped bass, bluefish, puppy drum and speckled trout from the waters of Tangier Sound to the St. Mary’s River.
Fishing for spot continues to be excellent at the mouth of the Patuxent River and Tangier Sound.
Northern snakeheads can be found in thick grass within the upper reaches of many of Maryland’s tidal rivers.
The Maryland Fishing Report is written and complied by Keith Lockwood, fisheries biologist with the MDDNR, and for more information you may go to news.maryland.gov.
Recipe of the week
Crab Casserole
By Ellynne Davis
Serves: 2-3
Ingredients
1 pound Maryland lump crab meat, carefully picked over for shells
½ green bell pepper, finely chopped
½ small yellow or white onion, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, peeled, minced
1 raw egg
1 cup mayonnaise
2 dashes red hot sauce (or to taste)
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons Chardonnay
1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning (or to taste)
1 firm red ripe tomato, cut in wedges
½ cup Parmesan cheese, grated
Salt and pepper, to taste
Lemon slices as garnish
Cooking spray
Directions: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a medium-sized bowl whisk the egg; gently stir in mayonnaise, hot sauce, mustard, wine, and Old Bay. Add in the bell pepper, onion and garlic; fold in crabmeat. Spray 9-inch or 10-inch casserole dish with PAM cooking spray; spoon crab mixture into the dish and bake for 25 minutes. Remove dish from oven; top crab with tomato slices and cheese. Bake 5 to 10 minutes more. Spoon onto individual plates and serve with blueberry muffins and a green salad topped with Cottage Cheese Dressing.
Apparently, cottage cheese has become a current viral sensation. I made my dressing with ½ cup cottage cheese, 1 tablespoon mayonnaise, a squirt of lime juice, ½ teaspoon minced onion flakes, and ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes. Just whisk these ingredients together and pour over your favorite salad.