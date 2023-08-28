Indigenous Heritage Day at Historic St. Mary’s City will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, with ongoing demonstrations in the Woodland Indian Hamlet exhibit area of the outdoor museum. This annual event is a culturally enriching family experience for all ages.

There will be a 1 p.m. performance by Mark Tayac and the Piscataway Nation Singers & Dancers in a colorful, educational and entertaining pow wow-style presentation featuring American Indian dance, drum and song that tells of American Indian history, culture and traditions. Those attending are invited to participate in the dance and song session that will be interactive for community members of all ages.


  

