The Friends of the St. Mary’s County Library will hold its annual Spring Book Sale at the St. Mary's County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 14, 15 and 16.
Friday is “members only” day from noon to 8 p.m. (you may join at the door). Saturday the sale is open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. And Sunday (also known as “Bag Day”) the sale is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m.
Passover will be celebrated from April 5 through 13;
Easter is Sunday, April 9;
April 8 is National Panda Day;
April 9 is also National Unicorn Day; and
April 11 is National Pet Day.
Museum division announces the Black Diamond Disaster Weekend
Mark your calendars for a weekend at St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point on April 22 and 23 to commemorate a forgotten tragedy of the American Civil War.
On April 23, 1865, the steamer Massachusetts and the Black Diamond collided in the Potomac River near St. Clement’s Island; 87 people were killed during the search for John Wilkes Booth who had just assassinated President Abraham Lincoln at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C.
The men aboard the Black Diamond numbered approximately 300 soldiers who’d boarded in Alexandria, Va., on April 22 to return to their own regiments. They had survived Andersonville Prison and had been recuperating at Camp Parole and other nearby hospitals.
The 2023 commemoration runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23. You may enjoy free museum admission, free water taxi rides to St. Clement’s Island (with lighthouse tours), special Civil War themed exhibits and displays, and more. On Sunday at 2 p.m. there will be a free ceremony to commemorate those 87 lives lost. A free concert and reception will follow the ceremony.
The museum is located on Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. For more information, visit Museums.StMarysMD.com, or call 301-769-2222.
MPT documentary features HSMC’s tall ship
Historic St. Mary’s City recently announced the airing of “Documenting the Dove,” filmed by Maryland Public Television. This original documentary premieres Tuesday, April 18, at 8 p.m. during MTP’s 19th annual Chesapeake Bay Week.
This ½-hour film debuts on MPT-HD and will be available to view live and on-demand using MPT’s livestream, online video player and the PBS App.
The film relates the centuries-old story of Maryland’s founding which enters a new chapter as a team of shipbuilders re-create a 17th-century British colonial ship by following a trail of historical clues.
An encore presentation of “Discovering the Dove” airs on MPT-HD at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, which is the final day of MTP’s 2023 Chesapeake Bay Week observance. For more information you may visit mtp.org/bayweek.
Recipe of the week
Tomato Ladybug Salad
(Serves 4: 2 “Ladybugs” per person)
By Ellynne Brice Davis
Ingredients
Four firm, ripe red tomatoes, cut in “ladybug” shapes; each tomato will make 2 “ladybugs” (see illustration)
Sprigs of fresh chives or rosemary, snipped, for garnish
½ cup raisins
Iceberg lettuce leaves, as garnish
Salad dressing (your choice)
Directions: Place lettuce on individual salad plates. To create the “ladybugs” cut two large slices from the sides of the tomatoes. (Reserve remaining tomatoes for another use.)
The smooth, rounded outside will be the backs of the “ladybugs.” Slice the rounds down the side from top to bottom to represent the “wings.” Set tomatoes back together on the plates.
Snip chives or rosemary for antennae and legs. Decorate tomatoes with raisins for the “spots.” Serve with your favorite salad dressing.
This recipe is featured in "Ellynne’s Top Tomato Cookbook" and in "The Chesapeake Cats and the Easter Surprise" by yours truly, illustrated by Joyce Judd. These books are available at all of the county museum gift shops.