The Friends of the St. Mary’s County Library will hold its annual Spring Book Sale at the St. Mary's County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 14, 15 and 16.

Friday is “members only” day from noon to 8 p.m. (you may join at the door). Saturday the sale is open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. And Sunday (also known as “Bag Day”) the sale is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m.