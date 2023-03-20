On March 23, 1634, the Ark sailed into the Potomac River. The next day the ship landed approximately 10 miles north of where St. Mary’s City is today at what became known as St. Clement’s Island.
On the morning of March 25, Father Andrew White celebrated the first Catholic Mass in Maryland, giving thanks for safe passage across the Atlantic. March 25 is now officially celebrated as Maryland Day. March 25 is also known as the Christian holiday the Feast of the Annunciation, which commemorates the visit of the angel Gabriel to the Virgin Mary where he announced that she would give birth to Jesus Christ.
St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point celebrates Maryland Day at the state’s birthplace, offering free admission to the museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, plus free water taxi rides to the island and an official ceremony at 10 a.m. with guest speakers. A Mass will occur shortly after the ceremony ends.
The museum is located on Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. You may call 240-587-0403 or visit Museums.StMarysMD.com for more information.
Also on Saturday, March 25, Historic St. Mary’s City will offer free admission to its outdoor exhibits with living history sites open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The annual HSMC Maryland Day Ceremony is scheduled for 1 pm. at the Margaret Brent Pavilion featuring keynote speaker Tuajuanda C. Jordan, president of St. Mary’s College of Maryland. This ceremony of the flags closes the program with children from across the state presenting their county’s colors.
Happy Birthday to Donna Todd of Leonardtown, who shares her special day with Maryland’s birthday on March 25;
March 27 is World Theatre Day;
March 29 is National Mom&Pop Business Owner’s Day;
March 30 is National Pencil Day, and Take a Walk In the Park Day; and
March 31 is Crayon Day.
Annual spring book sale coming up soon
The St. Mary’s County Friends of the Library recently announced their annual spring book sale to be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 14, 15 and 16, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown.
Friday hours are noon to 8 p.m. (members only day — you may join at the door); Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday is Bag Sale Day from noon to 4 p.m. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted. You may join the FOL by emailing folstmalib.wildapricot.org or at the door all three days.
Southern Maryland bluegrass concert planned
The final show in this year’s bluegrass series will feature some “hi-fi” bluegrass on Sunday, April 16, at the Calvert Elks Lodge #2620 located at 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
Performing since 2014, High Fidelity is a group of young performers that has the heart of the 1950s and 1960s style of traditional bluegrass music drawing inspiration from bands such as The Stanley Brothers, The Louvin Brothers and Jim & Jesse.
Featured performers are Jeremy Stephens as guitarist and lead vocalist, his wife, Corrina Rose Logston, on fiddle and harmony vocals, Kurt Stephenson on banjo and harmony vocals, Vickie Vaughn on the upright bass, and Daniel Amick, who is a recipient of IBMA’s 2019 Instrumentalist of the Year Momentum Award.
Tickets are available at the door for $20 per person; children under 12 are admitted free with a paid adult. Food and beverages will be sold, and there will be a 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Doors open at noon; the show begins at 2 p.m.
2-3 New York strip steaks, thin-sliced (total of 1 to 1½ pounds)
1 or 2 bunches of green onions, rinsed, tops and bottoms trimmed away
Olive oil
Steak sauce (your favorite or Worcestershire sauce)
Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions: Spray broiler-safe dish covered with foil with cooking spray. Place lengths of green onions inside each steak. Loosely roll steak around the onions and secure with a skewer, being sure to tuck onions inside the meat so they will not scorch while cooking.
Sprinkle steaks with sauce and seasonings. Broil about 15 minutes or until desired doneness, turning steaks occasionally to be sure they are cooked through.
Serve with sides such as scalloped potatoes, green beans and a salad.