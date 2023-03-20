On March 23, 1634, the Ark sailed into the Potomac River. The next day the ship landed approximately 10 miles north of where St. Mary’s City is today at what became known as St. Clement’s Island.

On the morning of March 25, Father Andrew White celebrated the first Catholic Mass in Maryland, giving thanks for safe passage across the Atlantic. March 25 is now officially celebrated as Maryland Day. March 25 is also known as the Christian holiday the Feast of the Annunciation, which commemorates the visit of the angel Gabriel to the Virgin Mary where he announced that she would give birth to Jesus Christ.