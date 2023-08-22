Mt. Zion Methodist Church will hold its annual yard sale on Sept. 1 and 2 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featured items include toys, dishware, clothes, furniture, books, collectibles, electronics, appliances and more.
Donations are accepted Aug. 28 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The church is located at 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville.
All proceeds benefit the Hungry Team which keeps the food pantry stocked for those in need in St. Mary’s County. For more information, you may call 301-643-0668.
Dates to remember
Happy Birthday on Aug. 25 to Grace Fuller of Lexington Park; and
Aug. 26 is Dog Day. The late, great Charles Schultz said it best: "Happiness is a Warm Puppy!"
News From Historic Sotterley
Sotterley was honored to unveil the first set of Historic Sotterley descendants paintings by artist Nicole Stewart during A Day of Unity and Healing, which was celebrated Aug. 19. This event commemorated the American Heritage theme, "Beyond Color: The Power of Connection" with keynote speaker the Rev. Lawrence Ellis Walker Sr., executive director of the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives.
Sotterley is looking for artisan vendors for the Southern Maryland Heritage Festival scheduled Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 and 8. All vendors are required to attend both days. A discount is offered for early sign-up and payment. Please send an email to officemanager@sotterley.org along with your business name, website and pictures of your products if you are interested in participating.
Additional upcoming Sotterley events include People and Perspectives with David Moulton on Sept. 13 and Homeschool Day Nature Walk with the Sierra Club Sept. 15.
Sotterley Plantation is located at 44300 Sotterley Lane in Hollywood. For more information, you may call 301-373-2280.
Retrofest on the Potomac
Mark your calendars for RetroFest on the Potomac to be held Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum. Enjoy live music, great food, a beer truck, ice cream, vintage cars, an all-new car show, plus a variety of family activities and crafts along with lots of “retro” activities and demonstrations throughout the day. Admission is free for all.
The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum is located at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point. For more information, you may contact www.facebook.com/events or you may call 301-994-1471.
Recipes of the week
More ‘toes — Here are two more recipes to help you use up some of the end-of-summer tomatoes
By: Ellynne Davis
Homemade Cream of Tomato Soup
Serves: 4
Ingredients
6 large, red, ripe tomatoes, peeled, diced, simmered in their juices
1/3 yellow or white onion, finely diced
3 cups half-and-half
4 ounces cream cheese
1 cup fresh basil sprigs, divided
2 tablespoons freshly-squeezed lemon juice
Salt, pepper, and Italian herb spices, to taste
Red hot sauce, a few teaspoons, to taste
Parmesan cheese, grated, to taste
Directions: Heat tomatoes and onion; add ½ cup chiffonaded basil. Turn heat to low; slowly whisk in half-and-half and cream cheese. When heated through, add lemon juice, hot sauce; adjust seasonings. Ladle soup into individual bowls and top with Parmesan and additional basil. (If you like your soup smooth, then you may use a blender; I love the chunks of fresh tomatoes so I just used a whisk.)
Petal-Cut Stuffed Tomatoes
Serves 4
Ingredients
4 large, firm, red ripe tomatoes
Your favorite prepared chicken, tuna, or shrimp salad
Romaine or iceberg lettuce, coarsely chopped or torn
Fresh herbs as garnish — basil, rosemary, oregano, mint
Lemon juice, to taste
Directions: Carefully cut the tops off of the tomatoes; set aside. Slice the tomatoes into six to eight wedges, allowing the juices to drain off (you may reserve juices for another use; you may use them in the tomato soup recipe above). Place each tomato on an individual plate prepared with a bed of lettuce. Stuff tomatoes with your favorite salad; sprinkle with lemon juice, replace the tomato “top hat,” and garnish with fresh herbs on the side.
The July 26, 2023, Food section of The Washington Post newspaper featured a recipe by Ellie Krieger for Tuna Salad Stuffed Tomatoes. The picture showed the tomato scooped out to form a little “bowl.” Cutting the tomato into the “petal” shape, above, would also allow the tomato to hold the stuffing.
On Aug. 12, 2009, I was thrilled to have been The Washington Post’s winner of the third annual Top Tomato Recipe Contest with my innovative recipe, Tomato Stack Salad. It was noted in the paper that I managed to win the contest without having had to cook anything. (The recipe was another variation on a “stuffed” tomato using basil, mozzarella, pecans, and a vinaigrette dressing.) That honor subsequently led to the publishing of Ellynne’s Top Tomato Cookbook, which featured 59 original tomato recipes and stunning illustrations by artist Joyce Judd.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.
