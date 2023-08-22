Mt. Zion Methodist Church will hold its annual yard sale on Sept. 1 and 2 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featured items include toys, dishware, clothes, furniture, books, collectibles, electronics, appliances and more.

Donations are accepted Aug. 28 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The church is located at 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville.


  

