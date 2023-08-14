National Nonprofit Day is commemorated on Aug. 17 each year to recognize nonprofit organizations’ ongoing efforts to serve local communities. If you’ve ever volunteered, then you are well aware of the significance of these charitable organizations.
Nonprofits throughout the country promote awareness and offer assistance to those who otherwise would not be able to afford it. Activities contribute to the shaping of our society and providing hope for a brighter future.
Author and speaker Sherita J. Herring launched National Nonprofit Day with the goals of educating and empowering everyone to be the change we want to see in the world.
Why should you give back to your community? It’s good for your health, it gives a sense of purpose, it widens your network, it teaches a better sense of community, it unlocks potential skills, you can share your areas of expertise, it can be a gateway to a new perspective, it helps us to grow, it gives new knowledge and it can boost self-esteem to know that you are doing something meaningful.
Dates to remember
Happy Birthday to Grayson Escueta of Leonardtown on Aug. 18;
Aug. 21 is National Honey Bee Day; and
Aug. 26 is Dog Day.
Microburst
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a microburst is a violent, short-lived localized downdraft that creates extreme wind shears at low levels.
A sudden microburst came through our yard on Aug. 7, shearing off a large chunk of an old maple tree which landed squarely on the hood of my (unoccupied) car.
We are grateful to the SMECO and Verizon crews, which came to the rescue to re-position downed wires, and to the workers who successfully returned our lawn to its normal appearance. I sincerely hope any other storm damage throughout the county that night was minimal.
Recipe of the week
4-Ingredient Tomato Sandwich
(The perfect solution to what to do with all those ‘toes)
2 slices of your favorite bread (toasting, optional)
1/3 cup fresh basil sprigs
2 tablespoons mayonnaise or Miracle Whip
Directions: Toast bread if desired. Arrange slices of tomato on one piece of bread; top with Basil, mayo and second slice of bread. Enjoy. (To kick this recipe up a notch, add some crisply cooked bacon.)
Journalist Katie Couric’s three-ingredient sandwiches are currently media sensations. Her recipe for a tomato sandwich consists of lightly toasted Pepperidge Farm Country-Style White bread, Hellmann’s Mayonnaise, sliced garden-fresh tomatoes, flaky salt, and black pepper (she specifies no lettuce). She also is renowned for her Peanut Butter-Bacon Sandwich made with two slices of toasted sourdough bread, peanut butter, 2 slices of cooked bacon and optional mayo. All of these recipes are simple and delicious, and just perfect for summertime.