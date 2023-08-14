National Nonprofit Day is commemorated on Aug. 17 each year to recognize nonprofit organizations’ ongoing efforts to serve local communities. If you’ve ever volunteered, then you are well aware of the significance of these charitable organizations.

Nonprofits throughout the country promote awareness and offer assistance to those who otherwise would not be able to afford it. Activities contribute to the shaping of our society and providing hope for a brighter future.


  

