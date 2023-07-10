Travis Parno, acting executive director and director of research and collections at Historic St. Mary’s City, left, displays a sample of artifacts discovered on site to Friends of the St. Mary's Library Membership Chair Jon Baake at the FOL’s annual spring dinner held at The Front Porch last May.
Photo by Ellynne Brice Davis
The author's Banana Dessert Sauce is shown spread on bread.
On Saturday, July 15, St. Mary’s County’s Friends of the Library will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 23250 Hollywood Road in Leonardtown (at the rear side of the old Leonardtown library building). If you are interested in what happens in the sorting room, this is the chance to find out.
This open house will be a wonderful opportunity for learning what Friends of the Library volunteers are doing. The sorting room is looking to expand its hours; more helping hands are always needed. This event is free and open to the public.
July’s speaker is Geri Ford, who will give a presentation called “Quilting For Show.” She will discuss what to expect when you enter a show, how to prepare and what judges look for in show quilts at local and national levels ahead of the area’s upcoming county fairs (Prince George’s County, Sept. 7–10; Charles County, Sept. 14-17; St. Mary’s County, Sept. 21-24; and Calvert County, Sept. 27-Oct. 1).
News from the gallery
North End Gallery is currently presenting a one-woman show by Calvert County landscape painter Suzanne Shelden running through July 30. Shelden is an active hiker and lover of nature whose works explore forest light in depth in scenes from the Appalachian Trail, the Presidential Range of the White Mountains, the George Washington National Forest, Shenandoah National Park, Battle Creek Cypress Swamp, Jefferson Patterson Park, Greenwell State Park and the American Chestnut Land Trust.
And, as always, the Back Room of the gallery will be filled with original art works created by the many diverse and talented artists.
NEG is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located on Fenwick Street just off the square in beautiful, downtown historic Leonardtown. You may call 301-475-3130 or search the inventory at www.northendgallery.com.
News from DNR
Congratulations to Eastern Shore angler Damien Cook of Rhodesdale who has been recognized as the new state record holder for northern snakehead. Cook caught the 21-pound fish on July 5 in a Dorchester County river. Dorchester County’s tidal rivers are among Maryland’s hotspots for snagging snakeheads.
Cook was in a kayak fishing with a custom bait-casting rod, a 30-pound test-rated braided line and a custom chatterbait when he reeled in the 36-inch-long fish. His catch surpassed the previous record 19.9-pound snakehead caught in 2018 by Andrew D. Fox while he was bowfishing in Charles County.
Maryland DNR encourages anglers to kill all snakeheads that they catch and reminds everyone that it is illegal to transport a live snakehead. You may call 443-569-1398 if you think you may have a record catch. It is recommended that the fish be immersed in ice water to preserve its weight until it can be checked, confirmed and certified.
Recipe of the week
Banana Dessert Sauce
By Ellynne Davis
Yield: 1½ cups
Ingredients:
2 ripe bananas
1 tablespoon lemon juice
½ cup water
½ cup superfine granulated sugar
2 tablespoons butter, melted
¼ teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons Rum
Directions: Whisk together water, sugar and butter in a small saucepan. In a small bowl, mash the bananas, sprinkle with lemon juice and add to the pan. Bring mixture to a boil, adding salt. Let the sauce simmer 20 minutes; reduce heat and add the rum. Serve hot or cold as a topping with your favorite cake, bread or pie.