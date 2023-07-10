On Saturday, July 15, St. Mary’s County’s Friends of the Library will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 23250 Hollywood Road in Leonardtown (at the rear side of the old Leonardtown library building). If you are interested in what happens in the sorting room, this is the chance to find out.

This open house will be a wonderful opportunity for learning what Friends of the Library volunteers are doing. The sorting room is looking to expand its hours; more helping hands are always needed. This event is free and open to the public.


  

