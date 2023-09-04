Annmarie Garden and Arts Center will play host to Recovery Fest, a free family-friendly event presented by the Calvert County Health Department, this Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Come celebrate those in recovery and how amazing a life in recovery is with games, face-painting, inflatables, music, art, food, games, give-aways and music. This event is free and open to the public; all ages welcome. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Annmarie Gardens is located on Dowell Road in Solomons.


  

