Annmarie Garden and Arts Center will play host to Recovery Fest, a free family-friendly event presented by the Calvert County Health Department, this Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Come celebrate those in recovery and how amazing a life in recovery is with games, face-painting, inflatables, music, art, food, games, give-aways and music. This event is free and open to the public; all ages welcome. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Annmarie Gardens is located on Dowell Road in Solomons.
Shop to host sale
Don’t miss the end-of-summer sale Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at The Vintage Source. This is the place to shop for fine and funky décor, located on Newtowne Neck Road in Compton. For more information, email TheVintageSourceCompton.net.
Taste something good at Calvert beach towns
Taste all that the Twin Beaches have to offer on Sept. 9 from noon to 5 p.m. at Abner’s Crab House. This free festival-style event is sponsored by the town of Chesapeake Beach in Calvert County in support of local businesses. Enjoy delicious local food and drink, live music, local vendors, a Crab Derby and educational outreach. Tastings offered while supplies last.
The state of Maryland will provide more than $34.6 million in Rural Legacy Program grants to county governments and land trusts to purchase conservation easements in designated Rural Legacy Areas throughout the state. The Board of Public Works unanimously approved this funding on Aug. 23.
This funding enables preservation and protection of Maryland’s farms and forests with local nonprofit land trust partners, willing landowners, and county governments. This program allows partnerships with local sponsors to support rural economies while enhancing water quality and wildlife habitat. Grants will permanently protect about 7,400 acres of working farms and forests, shoreline, wetlands, sensitive environmental areas, as well as natural and cultural resources throughout the state. This year’s 21 grant awards will conserve approximately 2,770 acres on the Eastern Shore, 1,280 acres in Southern Maryland, 1,580 acres in Central Maryland and 1,770 acres in Western Maryland.
The Board of Public Works approved an expansion of 246 acres for the Mattapany Rural Legacy Area in St. Mary’s County directly across from the Naval Air Station Patuxent River to promote compatible development in the vicinity of this military installation. Further details of the grant awards are on the Board of Public Works website.
Recipe of the week
Baked Pork Chops with Rosemary and Sauce
Serves 4
By Ellynne Davis
Ingredients
6–8 boneless center cut pork chops
4 tablespoons olive oil
Sprigs of fresh Rosemary
4–6 tablespoons A1 steak sauce
1–2 tablespoons minced onion
1–2 tablespoons garlic powder
1–2 tablespoons cracked black pepper
4 tablespoons honey
Directions: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Add olive oil to the bottom of a 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Strip enough needles from the rosemary stems to make 3–4 tablespoons; arrange these needles across the bottom of the baking dish.
Place chops on top of the rosemary, being sure they do not overlap each over. Sprinkle the chops with the A1 sauce and seasonings, to taste. Add a few extra rosemary sprigs over the chops. Bake for ½ hour; turn chops over and pour honey over the top of each chop.
Cover the pan with foil and return to oven until the chops are cooked through (30 minutes or so, depending on thickness). The pan juices should keep the chops from drying out during baking. Serve pork chops hot with baked potatoes and broccoli.