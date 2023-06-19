Bread

The Rotary Club of Lexington Park celebrated its “Charter Night” on June 15 with a banquet at Olde Breton Inn in Leonardtown. The new Ppesident is Wanda Smith; out-going president Tari Moore will serve as Queen Oyster at the next U.S. Oyster Festival at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds this fall. Area 12 Assistant Gov. Linda Lymas introduced District 7620 governor-elect Delores Edwards Harding.

Rotary scholarships were awarded to Julianna Adkins, Gabriel Bonds, Emily Chen, Sara Clark, Destiny DeShields, Zachary Horner, Nnanna Iroanya, Marina Krula, Zachary Maldonado, Kathleen O’Toole, Lauren Rigelsky, Scott Sokoloff, Sara Talbott, Adalynn Williamson and Veronica Zhou.


  

