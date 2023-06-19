The Rotary Club of Lexington Park celebrated its “Charter Night” on June 15 with a banquet at Olde Breton Inn in Leonardtown. The new Ppesident is Wanda Smith; out-going president Tari Moore will serve as Queen Oyster at the next U.S. Oyster Festival at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds this fall. Area 12 Assistant Gov. Linda Lymas introduced District 7620 governor-elect Delores Edwards Harding.
Rotary scholarships were awarded to Julianna Adkins, Gabriel Bonds, Emily Chen, Sara Clark, Destiny DeShields, Zachary Horner, Nnanna Iroanya, Marina Krula, Zachary Maldonado, Kathleen O’Toole, Lauren Rigelsky, Scott Sokoloff, Sara Talbott, Adalynn Williamson and Veronica Zhou.
Rotary Club Community Service Awards were presented to Bubby Knott (St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen), Chris Hardman (Christmas in April), Regina Faden (St. Mary’s Hospice) and Shawn Davidson (Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad).
The 2023 Paul Harris Fellow Awards went to Mark Guy (Guy Distributing), Rose Frederick and Cassie Raley (Rotary Club of Lexington Park), and Zora Siemasko and Butch Morgan (Rotary Scholarship Fund).
Dates to remember
June 26 is Coconut Day;
Happy third birthday to Freckles the Beagle of Leonardtown on June 27; this is also Sunglasses Day; and
June 30 is Social Media Day.
Crab festival hailed a success
The 37th annual St. Mary’s Crab Festival was held at the St. Mary’s fairgounds on June 10. Sponsored by the Leonardtown Lions Club, the event kicked off at 11 a.m. and featured Mallory Kearns singing the National Anthem and live music by Hydra FX and Wesley Spangler. There were 50/50 drawings held throughout the day plus crab races, a crab-picking contest and a car show.
The special guest was Savena Mushinge, Miss Maryland USA. All proceeds from this festival are used for charitable purposes.
Recipe of the week
Twisted Double-Cheese and Zucchini Loaf
By Susan Bickta, Kutztown, Pa.
2023 National Festival of Breads “Say Cheese” category honorable mention
Yield: 2 loaves, 12 slices each
Ingredients
Tangzhong
½ cup whole milk at room temperature
3 tablespoons King Arthur unbleached bread flour
Zucchini and cheese filling
1 cup unpeeled, grated zucchini (after squeezing dry)
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon dried onion flakes
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (not pre-shredded)
Dough
¼ cup warm water (110 – 115 degrees)
1 (1/4 ounce) package active dry yeast
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
½ cup whole milk (110 – 115 degrees)
½ teaspoon salt
2½ — 3 cups King Arthur unbleached bread flour
2 teaspoons melted butter (optional, for the top)
Directions
For the tangzhong: In a small saucepan over medium heat, whisk together milk and flour until no lumps remain. Cook, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 2 – 3 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature.
For the filling: In medium bowl, mix shredded zucchini and salt together. Add to a colander and let drain for 1 hour; then firmly squeeze to remove excess moisture to have 1 cup of shredded and squeezed zucchini. In a large bowl, mix together zucchini, garlic powder, onion flakes, and cheeses. Mix well and set aside.
For the dough: In bowl of stand mixer fitted with dough hook, combine warm water, yeast and sugar; let proof 5 – 10 minutes. Stir in tangzhong, milk and salt; mix on low 1 – 2 minutes. Gradually add 2 and ½ cups flour. Knead on medium-low speed 8 – 10 minutes or until dough is smooth and elastic, adding additional flour as needed. Place dough in greased bowl and turn to coat. Cover; let rise until doubled.
To assemble: Gently deflate dough and transfer to a lightly floured surface. Cover; let rest 10 minutes. Roll dough into a 12” X 12” square. Spread zucchini and cheese mixture onto dough and fold the top half of dough over the bottom half, entirely encasing the filling. Cut into 12 1-inch strips. Tuck back into twists any filling that spill out when cutting.
Generously coat with oil or nonstick cooking spray two 8½” X 4½” loaf pans. Place each strip flat on work surface and stretch slightly, twisting as you go. Roll each twisted strip into a “snail shape”. Place 6 twisted pieces seam-side down into prepared pan. Sprinkle any filling that spilled out evenly over tops.
Cover, let rise in a warm place 30 – 40 minutes until doubled. While dough rises, preheat oven to 350 degrees for metal pan or 325 degrees for glass pan. Bake 35 – 40 minutes or until golden brown and internal temperature is 200 – 205 degrees.
Transfer loaves to a rack and brush with melted butter.
Thank you so much, Sue, for this delicious, detailed, prize-winning recipe.
Sue is a previous contributor of wonderful recipes to B2R. She is a frequent finalist in the National Oyster Festival Cook-off sponsored by the Lexington Park Rotary Club held each October at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds.
In 2022, her recipe for Deconstructed Oyster Pie with Savory Pie Curst Chips took a third-place prize. Sue is looking forward to the opportunity of returning to cook in the festival in 2023. She has provided a link to the art of tangzhong for the recipe above: www.kingarthurbaking.com/recipes/japanese-milk-bread-rolls-recipe.