Mama Duck is coming to Leonardtown. The world’s largest rubber duck will be here for Wharf Fest 2023 during August’s First Friday Weekend in a spe-quack-ular display Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 6. Hours are Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

This three-day celebration is held in honor of the 15th Anniversary of the Wharf Waterfront Park located along scenic Breton Bay.


  

