Mama Duck is coming to Leonardtown. The world’s largest rubber duck will be here for Wharf Fest 2023 during August’s First Friday Weekend in a spe-quack-ular display Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 6. Hours are Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.
This three-day celebration is held in honor of the 15th Anniversary of the Wharf Waterfront Park located along scenic Breton Bay.
In addition to Mama Duck’s arrival, visitors can enjoy live music, kayak and duck raft rides with Patuxent Adventure Center, cruises, waterman heritage presentations from Capt. Phil of Fish the Bay Charters, golfing activities with Above Par Golf & Entertainment, a craft and vendor fair, a duck scavenger hunt, games, art activities, food and fun.
The 61-foot tall rubber duck named “Mama Duck” will travel next to Crisfield on Maryland’s Eastern Shore from Aug. 11 to 13. It is believed to be the largest rubber duck in the world, weighing almost 8,000 pounds.
Craig Samborski, the owner of the duck, says that it travels in a large cargo trailer and is inflated by high-intensity blowers before being attached to concrete ballasts to keep it from blowing away. He decided in 2014 to have the duck built as a unique way to entertain people.
If you are interested in learning about volunteering or sponsorship opportunities with Mama Duck, email brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov or call 301-475-9791.
Art program planned at Calvert museum
The public is invited to the Art Blooms After Hours opening reception at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Art Center on Friday, Aug. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. This event celebrates the 14th annual opening of Art Blooms.
Enjoy floral designs, live music, food, a cash bar and surprises. Plus all guests will receive a complimentary rose spritzer. Tickets are available now and guests must be 21 years or older. Proceeds benefit the Native Plant Fund at the museum.
This is a one-of-a-kind exhibit co-hosted by the Calvert Garden Club. The three-day exhibit features the work of 35 floral designers from across the region, taking inspiration from the artwork on display in the Kay Daughtery and Main Galleries. Both Galleries in the Murray Arts Building will be open until 8 p.m., along with the 30-acre sculpture garden.
Member and non-member tickets are $15 per person ($18 at the door).
For more information you may contact annmariegarden.org. The center is located on Dowell Road in Solomons.
Celebrate local lighthouses this weekend
St. Mary’s County’s Museum Division welcomes the community to join in celebrating National Lighthouse Weekend this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5 and 6, at the Piney Point Lighthouse and Museum and at the Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island near Colton’s Point. The museums are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and tours will be available at both locations during the weekend.
National Lighthouse Day, designated by Congress on Aug. 7, 1989, marks the anniversary of the signing of the Congressional Act “for the establishment and support of lighthouses, beacons, buoys, and public piers” and is the date of the first commissioned federal lighthouse.
Check out the St. Clement’s Island Museum at Colton’s Point before taking a boat ride out to St. Clement’s Island where you can experience a free tour of Blackistone Lighthouse. Admission is $3 for adults, $1.50 for children ages 6-18, $2 for seniors and military, and free for ages 5 and under. The St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi is $7 for all persons; the boat ride includes museum admission.
At Piney Point, explore the museum grounds and celebrate the oldest lighthouse on the Potomac with tours of the Piney Point tower, keeper’s quarters, the Potomac River Maritime Exhibit featuring full-sized workboats, and two floors of exhibitions in the main museum building. Admission and tours are free of charge this weekend only; donations are greatly appreciated to support the museum.
For more information, call the St. Clement’s Island Museum at 301-769-2222 or the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at 301-994-1471 or visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or Facebook.com/1836Light.
Recipe of the week
Baked Pecan-Encrusted Chicken Breasts
By Wendy Davis
Serves: 4
Ingredients
1½–2 pounds whole skinless, boneless chicken breasts
2 eggs, beaten
½ cup crushed pecans
½ cup Italian-style breadcrumbs
½ cup Parmesan cheese, grated
1 tablespoon Italian herbs spice
Salt and pepper, to taste
Olive oil
Directions: Pat chicken breasts dry with paper towels. Dip each breast into beaten eggs, then coat completely with the mixture of pecans, breadcrumbs, cheese and spices. Place each piece of chicken on an aluminum-covered sheet pan brushed with olive oil; drizzle the chicken with olive oil. Bake in a 375-degree oven for about 40 minutes. Serve with baked Brussels sprouts seasoned with olive oil, salt and pepper.
Wendy is home for summer vacation from teaching English in AbuDhabi, U.A.E. It is wonderful to have her creating delicious recipes like this one for us while she’s here.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@ gmail.com.
