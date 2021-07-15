One year ago, on July 17, 2020, we debuted the first ever print edition of Southern Maryland News. It was big news, and was alarming to many people, including our districts congressman, Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), who tweeted out his concern with the consolidation, calling it “a huge blow” to the district he represents.
365 days later, Hoyer says he reads Southern Maryland News on a “weekly basis,” saying “local journalism serves a vital role in our communities and our democracy.”
“As our country faces a once-in-a-century pandemic, deepening partisan divisions, and actors that seek to sow doubt and misinformation, community journalism is critically important,” Hoyer said. “I am grateful for the hard work of journalists at Southern Maryland News, who work every day to ensure the paper is a reliable source of information for Maryland’s Fifth District and our state.”
While the paper looks different and the schedule is not the same as it was before, our mission has remained the same — to bring you the most relevant and most important local news from Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties.
Last year in our first ever Southern Maryland News editorial, we asked that you just give us a chance. We hope that after one year you are more than satisfied with how our paper looks every week, which is filled with award-winning stories, photographs and page designs.
“After all the planning that went into this, once we got it on track it felt like opening night of a broadway show,” said John Rives, the director of publications for Southern Maryland News and DC Military. “It has only gotten better since.”
One of the biggest changes that came with Southern Maryland News was the transition from a print paper two days a week to a morning newsletter Mondays through Thursdays, which we aptly call the Southern Maryland News Coffee Edition, in addition to the Friday print product.
July 15, 2020, marked the first-ever coffee edition, which is sent directly to subscribers’ email inboxes at 6 a.m.
This was done to connect with our readers in a way that was convenient for you and good for us, too. Four days a week we share a “cup of news” so that you aren’t waiting until Friday to read the latest scuttlebutt.
However, some of you who subscribe may not know about this because we do not have your email on file. If you are a subscriber and do not receive the Coffee Edition, there are a few things you can do:
• Check in with our member services team by emailing subscribe@chespub.com.
• Log in to our website and make sure you have an email address attached to your account.
• Email info@somdnews.com and write “Coffee Edition” in the subject line, then let us know that you are a subscriber and that you have not received the Coffee Edition yet.
As we continue to bring you the latest and greatest from the tri-county area, we are constantly working hard to meet you where you are. The paper is a timeless way to get information to our neighbors, friends and families, but we will also continue to adapt as life moves faster. That is why we introduced the Coffee Edition and are posting to our website and on our social media platforms daily.
The most important part of all of this is you. Just as a newspaper acts as a watchdog for the government and a megaphone for community events, we need you involved. Your opinions, your feature ideas and your news tips are important, but so are your questions to us. The change may not have been for everyone, but we are continuing to diligently meet the needs of each county and each county’s uniqueness. Whether you are a former subscriber, a pop-in every once in a while reader or a current subscriber, we are glad you picked up this edition.
I personally would love to hear from you and can be reached at editor@somdnews.com with any questions, concerns or expressions of appreciation or criticism. In the past two weeks alone we’ve received a letter to the editor thanking us for our coverage of an event and then criticism of our alleged over coverage of crime. It’s what we as editors love to see — an active and engaged readership.
Feedback from you helps us make necessary changes for the better, but it also helps prevent us from making unnecessary changes. That is why both constructive criticism and encouragement are so appreciated.
Thank you for reading. Thank you for interacting with us online at our website and social media. And, thank you for a great first year of Southern Maryland News.
