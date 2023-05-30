St. Clement’s Island Heritage Day is a family-friendly event scheduled for Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Clement’s Island Museum and St. Clements Island State Park. The public is encouraged to visit and to become acquainted with the Island’s past through activities relating to its history, culture, heritage and ecology.
There will be a variety of fun and free activities including crafts, games, lighthouse tours, traditional music and more. The museum will be open with free admission and free water taxi rides to the island for the day.
Exhibitors include: Joe Norris with music from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Shades of Blue Farm (spinning and weaving); Chesapeake Blade and Tool (blacksmithing); Decoy carving demonstrations with Harry Jackson; St. Mary’s County Library storytime; kids’ activities from Historic St. Mary’s City; History of the 18th-century Newtowne Manor House; interpreter Thomas Gerard, the first owner of the island; Patuxent River Sail&Power Squadron (navigation techniques); and osprey observations.
There will also be unique items and gifts for sale in the museum store. For more information, visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or call 301-769-2222.
Glad to be home
Welcome home to Boog, a 2-year-old white great Pyrenees, who inadvertently took himself on an eight-week adventure “tour” of the county after slipping through an unlocked gate at his home in California on March 18. He was found by his owner last month.
Important June dates
June 1 was the beginning of Adopt-a-Cat Month, National Rose Month and Candy Month. It was also Olive Day and Go Barefoot Day;
June 3 is National Hug-a-Cat-Day, National Cheese Day, National Doughnut Day and Bubbly Day (pass the Champagne);
June 5 is Bikini Day; and
June 6 is D-Day, marking the Normandy landings and airborne operations on Tuesday, June 6, 1944 -the Allied Invasion of Normandy during WWII. It was the largest seaborne invasion in history.
For Folk Salad fans
Folk Salad will perform at Generations Vineyard from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2. Pack a picnic, bring a friend, and sit back and sip under the tent. The winery will be open from 5 to 9 p.m.
Generations Vineyard is located at 22715 Wheatleys Content Farm Lane in Leonardtown, just off St. Andrew’s Church Road. For more information you may contact www.facebook.com/folk.salad.trio.
'Sin and Scandal' set at museum
Registration is now open for the Historic St. Mary's City's adults only award-winning tour “Sin and Scandal” on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24. Two tours are offered each night at 5 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. These tours are available only for visitors ages 18 and up.
“Sin and Scandal” features a series of vignettes and stories based on 17th century Maryland court records with frank talk of sexuality, infidelity and hot-button topics. This is a rain-or-shine event.
Payment is due at the time of registration: $20 per person ($15 for HSMC members). To register you may contact 301-994-4371 or hsmcc.groups@maryland.gov.
Garden to host history project
As part of the Dowell Peninsula History Project, the public is invited to bring in photos, documents and other objects related to the history of Dowell to Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center. The search relates to items connected to living and working on the Dowell peninsula including family photos letters, land records, items from businesses and recreation, etc. None of the items will be kept; they will be scanned and/or photographed and returned to you the same day.
The next “scanning party” is scheduled for Sunday, June 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. Annmarie Gardens is located on Dowell Road in Solomons. For more information, email director@annmariegarden.org.
Recipe of the week
Fagioli and Shells Zuppa (beans and shells soup)
Serves six
By Ellynne Brice Davis
Ingredients
1 pound lean ground beef
2 cups dried small-sized shell-shaped pasta, cooked according to package directions
1–2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large yellow or white onion, chopped
½ cup red bell pepper, chopped
2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
4 cups beef broth
2 cups water
1 cup red wine
1 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes (with juice)
1 14.5-ounce can dark red kidney beans, drained
½ cup tomato paste
2 tablespoons Italian seasonings spice
1 tablespoon crushed red pepper spice
1 tablespoon red hot sauce
Parmesan cheese, grated, as garnish
Directions: Cook pasta; drain and set aside. To a large pot, add the broth, water, wine, tomatoes, tomato paste and seasonings.
Brown ground beef in olive oil; remove with slotted spoon to the pot. Saute onions, garlic and red bell pepper in olive oil for 4 -5 minutes; remove with slotted spoon to the pot. Add the cooked shells. Simmer for 1 hour. Adjust amount of water and seasonings, to taste.
Ladle into individual soup bowls and garnish with Parmesan cheese. Serve hot with sides of your choice. Buon appetito.