St. Clement’s Island Heritage Day is a family-friendly event scheduled for Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Clement’s Island Museum and St. Clements Island State Park. The public is encouraged to visit and to become acquainted with the Island’s past through activities relating to its history, culture, heritage and ecology.

There will be a variety of fun and free activities including crafts, games, lighthouse tours, traditional music and more. The museum will be open with free admission and free water taxi rides to the island for the day.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters