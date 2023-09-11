The St. Mary's County Historical Society is currently conducting its Annual Appeal through Nov. 30. This year’s fundraiser is especially important because money is essential to keeping an experienced archivist on staff now and for the future.
To contribute, please visit stmaryshistory.org. SMC Historical Society is a registered 501(c)(3)non-profit organization.
The historical society's Fall Dinner is scheduled for Nov. 3 with speaker Eve Love planned to talk on the topic of her new book, “Before The Base,” written with John Cook. Reservations are now open and this year table sponsorships will be available. For more information, go to stmaryshistory.org.
It's the mayor's day
Happy birthday to Chesapeake Beach Mayor Patrick "Irish" Mahoney, who celebrated on Sept. 8.
Quilting demonstration planned
Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland Inc. members will be demonstrating quilting at the Charles County Fair on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon. All are invited to come meet them and observe their quilting skills.
The next group meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Calvary United Methodist Church Annex in Waldorf.
Historic Sotterley will sponsor an AeroPark Farmer’s Market this Sunday, Sept. 17, from 9 am. To 1 p.m. indoors at the St. Mary's County Regional Airport terminal building on Airport Road in California. All merchants are local, small businesses that sell products they have grown or produced themselves.
In this week's fishing report, anglers can expect average flows in Maryland rivers and streams this week; there will be above-average tidal current as a result of the Sept. 15 new moon. A mix of Spanish mackerel and bluefish are plentiful along the channel edges of the lower Potomac River near Smith Point, Point Lookout, Cedar point, the eastern side of the shipping channel and Tangier Sound.
The mouth of the Patuxent River holds the largest population of spot. Anglers fishing for flounder are catching them in Tangier and Pocomoke sounds as well as the Point Lookout area.
Recreational crabbing is reportedly having dropped off this week. The best crabs are tending to come from waters deeper than 10 feet; those working trotlines are frustrated with crabs dropping off before being netted.
Spices to taste: Italian herbs spice, red pepper flakes, minced onion flakes, garlic powder
Fresh rosemary sprigs
1 medium-sized firm, red ripe tomato, finely diced
Black Forest deli ham slices, chopped – enough to make 1 cup
Parmesan cheese, grated, to taste
Directions: Remove pizza crusts from package and place on a foil-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle crusts with a small amount of olive oil and bake for about 3 minutes at 350 degrees.
Add to the crusts the spices, to taste, and top with ham. Bake for 5 minutes more or just until hot. Remove pan from oven. Top crusts with fresh rosemary and Parmesan. Cut crusts into small pieces and serve hot with extra olive oil on the side for dipping.