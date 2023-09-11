Savory Bruschetta with Black Forest Ham

This bruschetta with black forest ham makes for a savory appetizer. 

 Ellynne Brice Davis

The St. Mary's County Historical Society is currently conducting its Annual Appeal through Nov. 30. This year’s fundraiser is especially important because money is essential to keeping an experienced archivist on staff now and for the future.

To contribute, please visit stmaryshistory.org. SMC Historical Society is a registered 501(c)(3)non-profit organization.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters