May 14 is Mother’s Day, and the St. Mary’s County Museum Division recently announced a special Mother’s Day gift.
On Sunday, May 14, St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point will both offer free museum admission for moms from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Note that regular admission prices will apply to others in the party, and the St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi rides are not included in this promotion.
The Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown offers free admission for all visitors at all times.
The museum stores at all three locations are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature an assortment of unique items from books to jewelry, children’s products, home accessories, and items from local artisans.
For more information visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum, Facebook.com/1836Light, and Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum.
New From the North End Gallery
North End Gallery's current exhibit, Clay Extravaganza! — Clay on the Table, Clay on the Wall, will run through May 31.
Clay Extravaganza! features work of the gallery’s five ceramic artists celebrating the broad scope and cohesion of clay as a creative material. These artists are Denise Breitburg, Parran Collery, Clara Hayward, Sarah Houde and Diana Manchak.
And, as always, the back rooms of NEG are filled with original art works created by the gallery's many diverse and talented artists.
Visit NEG in person or search the inventory at www.northendgallery.com.
Gallery hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is located on Fenwick Street just off-the-square in beautiful, downtown, historic Leonardtown.
Quilters guild to meet
The next meeting of the Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland Inc. will be held on Wednesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church annex, located at 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. Items for attendees to be sure to bring include a name tag, sit and sew items to work on, show and tell items, and of course lots of enthusiasm.
The May meeting will be “Quilt University” with members demonstrating techniques such as an easy diagonal quilt, chicken pincushion, and embellished felting. The June meeting will be the celebration of the guild’s 30th anniversary with activities and food.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/groups/QuiltersGuildofSouthernMaryland.
News from the St. Mary’s health department
The St. Mary’s County Health Department is updating its local process for obtaining vital records such as birth and death certificates due to statewide system changes. Those seeking records are strongly encouraged to make an appointment for requesting copies. Walk-in customers without appointments may have longer wait times. To schedule an appointment, you may call the local health department at 301-475-4330.
Note: Local health department staff will no longer be able to correct information on birth or death certificates. Should a vital record need a correction, you will now need to contact the state health department’s division of vital records in Baltimore at 410-764-3052.
Exciting news from Historic St. Mary’s City
Historic St. Mary's City staff have uncovered the human remains of a young European man believed to have been buried in the late 1630s. These remains were found about 30 feet outside of what was St. Mary’s Fort, and may be one of the oldest colonial burials discovered in Maryland. It has been estimated that the young man was age 15 to 16 years old at the time of his death.
The fort was erected in 1634 by the first wave of European settlers who founded Maryland. The remains will undergo cleaning and be transported to the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History for further analysis.
The St. Mary’s Fort site is currently closed to tours and to public access due to the removal of the remains.
For more information, visit www.HSMCdigsHistory.org.
Sotterley announces fundraiser
Historic Sotterley recently announced that tickets for the Denim & Diamonds Gala scheduled for Saturday, June 10, from 6 to 10 p.m. are now on sale. The event will feature dinner, drinks and live and silent auction treasures which include private dinners, exotic vacation packages and more. Proceeds from this fundraiser will directly support Sotterley’s educational programming and preservation endeavors.
Historic Sotterley is located at 44300 Sotterley Lane in Hollywood. For more information, you may email officemanager@sotterley.org or call 301-373-2280.
Recipe of the week
Layered Taco “Pie”
By Ellynne Davis
Serves: 4 -6
Ingredients
2 – 3 tablespoons olive oil
½ pound ground beef
1 medium-sized yellow or white onion, chopped
1 16-ounce can refried beans
1 packet taco seasoning
1 ripe avocado, peeled and mashed
1 tablespoon lemon juice
½ cup salsa
8 ounces sour cream
8 ounces Mexican cheese, shredded
2 Roma tomatoes, chopped
½ cup red or green pepper, chopped
½ cup cucumber, chopped
1 11-ounce bag tortilla strips
Directions: Brown ground beef and onion in the olive oil; remove from pan with slotted spoon and set aside. Mix the refried beans with the taco seasoning and spread onto the bottom of an 8-by-10 inch casserole dish.
Layer ingredients as follows: avocado mixed with the lemon juice, salsa, ground beef and onion mixture, sour cream, and cheese. Chill for a couple of hours or overnight. Just before serving, remove “pie” from the fridge and top with the tomatoes, pepper, and cucumber.
Cut the “pie” into wedges and place on individual serving plates with plenty of tortilla strips. This could be an entrée or an appetizer.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.