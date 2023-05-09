May 14 is Mother’s Day, and the St. Mary’s County Museum Division recently announced a special Mother’s Day gift.

On Sunday, May 14, St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point will both offer free museum admission for moms from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Note that regular admission prices will apply to others in the party, and the St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi rides are not included in this promotion.