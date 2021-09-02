There was a time in Southern Maryland when students saw clear harbingers that summer was ending and school was looming. First and foremost, the end of August into Labor Day brought the tobacco harvest. The cutting, spearing and hanging of the plant to cure for market was another step in that back-breaking, labor-intensive work.
Also, in a pre-cable, pre-streaming time when there were only four television stations you could pull in with an external antenna, at least two of those channels carried the annual Jerry Lewis telethon.
It meant the next day was back to pencils, books and teachers.
For the second straight year, however, the first week of school is different, and it has not been without its set of challenges. Getting to this point was not easy for the school system, teachers, parents, students and others. In this edition of Southern Maryland News we illuminate some of the issues our region is facing with school bus driver shortages and bus route confusion.
It’s always a time for fresh starts, and for teachers and staff to rediscover, as they do each year, why they remain in this profession. All of these talented and caring people are engaged in enormously important work that shapes the lives of young people.
It’s also a time for fresh starts for students, and we specifically are thinking of how unique the experiences will be not just for the typical grades starting in a new school, but also for first graders, 7th graders and sophomores in high school and college alike, who all typically at this point wouldn’t be the newbies on campus, but basically now are.
Since March 2020, the closing of schools impacted so many lives in our community. It impacted teachers and school faculty who had to essentially create an entirely new way of teaching; it impacted students and their ability to learn and grow socially; it impacted parents who had to learn a juggling act for working and helping their kids with virtual learning from their homes.
COVID-19 changed the education system, and hopefully the tools learned during the virtual year will be stepping stones to more visionary ways to teach, as not all students are able to be back in the buildings to learn.
Life has changed a lot over the last 17 months and, indeed, lives will change again over the next nine months of the school year. Eyes will be opened, social skills developed, content learned, steps to independence and maturity they will need in their adult lives will be mastered.
In short, students will be getting an education.
What happens in these public schools, and in the private schools that educate hundreds of other children, will also plant seeds for much of what will happen in Southern Maryland after they graduate and begin to contribute to and influence the life of this community.
These counties’ public schools toss together an eclectic mix of students. There are the relative newcomers whose parents are here because of work associated with one of the region’s military bases or other professional opportunities. Others with deeper roots in Southern Maryland are boarding buses whose drivers once ferried their mothers and fathers to the very same school.
All of them are now gathered in the schools, and their influence starts now. They will be contributing, most of them positively, to the work and growth that will take place in classrooms in the months ahead.
So students, let’s open those books and get cracking. Because there may very well be homework tonight — and that’s a good thing.