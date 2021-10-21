The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says school buses are the safest vehicles on the road on any given day, asserting that bus travel is 70 times safer than riding in a passenger car.
That’s worth noting as we celebrate National Bus Safety Week in Southern Maryland.
Drivers don’t get paid a fortune, and oftentimes have workdays with a big time gap between their morning and afternoon runs. So why do they do it? Mainly because bus drivers care about their cargo. Some of them are hauling their second and even third generation of students to and from school.
This year’s theme for the celebratory week is “Can’t Touch This — The Danger Zone.” The National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services President Pat McManamon says this message “is an especially important safety message as children board and exit the school bus each and every day.”
“Being aware of the danger zone is a very important safety message,” Ronna Weber, executive director of the pupil transportation organization, wrote in a press release.
Weber clarified the danger zone as “the area immediately around the school bus.” And, there are three things kids need to remember when around a bus.
“First, it is very important for students to arrive to their school bus stop early, so they are not rushed,” Weber said. “Second, they need to stay three, giant steps back from the curb until the bus stops and opens the doors. And third, they need to pay attention to the driver when they are boarding and exiting the bus. The safety of all children depends on students actively using these guidelines each and every day.”
On Oct. 5, there was a motor vehicle collision involving a school bus in Prince Frederick, which fortunately resulted in no injuries. Yet it happened — and can happen — if drivers are not alert.
If even one child were injured because a motorist failed to obey the law regarding school buses, that would be one too many. Distracted driving, now often due to cellphones, is to blame for more and more accidents. There’s no excuse for that, and there’s certainly no excuse not to see — and to be patient enough to wait for — a school bus with its lights flashing and stop arm extended. Pay attention and help keep children safe, every day.
Busing for schools in our area has been an ongoing issue that remains to be solved. Last week, some Calvert school bus drivers — who work for contractors, not the school system — staged a “sick in” on Monday. The goal of the drivers was to protest stagnant pay and benefits, which was punctuated by a letter to the editor we published on Oct. 8 and a peaceful demonstration they held last week.
Hopefully a resolution comes soon. While this week may highlight school bus safety in regards to being cautious and alert around school buses, it’s important locally that we remember during school bus safety week that being safe also means having an appropriate number of seats for children, having properly trained drivers and clear routes. That has been a well-documented struggle in Calvert and Charles counties especially, and really throughout the state, so we hope that these meetings bring progress for the sake of the drivers who have made this their career and for the families that depend on safe transportation.