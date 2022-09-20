It’s that time again. Finally.
Last week marked the 98th annual Charles County Fair, which by all accounts was its usual success story, especially with the beautiful, late-summer weather throughout its four days.
And, this week is the 75th annual fair in St. Mary’s County, which runs Thursday through Sunday. The 135th annual Calvert County Fair will get underway next Wednesday, Sept. 28, and continue through Sunday, Oct. 2.
The fairs not only mark the unofficial start of the fall season, but also serve as a celebration of the evolution of Southern Maryland from several hundred years ago to what it is today.
Needless to say, we’ve been doing this for a while around these here parts.
The fairs are so much more than carnival rides, funnel cakes and cotton candy. They celebrate the rich agricultural history, with locally-raised livestock and other animals on display, along with a showing of farm-raised crops and goods. The events also highlight the many skills of local residents with competitions in baking, brewing, crafts, hobbies, quilting, photography and so much more. Projects created by local school children are also on display each year.
In last week's edition of Southern Maryland News, we previewed the entire fair season, including comments from all three fair board presidents. After the pandemic forced cancelations in 2020, the fair communities were excited to be back last year and even more so this year as most all pandemic restrictions have been lifted.
“The key is good people doing good jobs. We all have our little part to do,” Charles County Fair President Glen R. Belmore said.
“We still want to be a traditional fair and we still want people to have affordable family-type entertainment,” Larry Titus, Calvert's new fair president, said. “But if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. And it hasn’t been broke in over a 100 years.”
John Richards, long-time president of the St. Mary’s fair, would seem to agree with that statement, with one caveat: “No, it never gets old because there’s always something new happening or not happening, and plenty of new volunteers who are taking over and doing things."
Indeed, countless hours of work go into making the fair a success each year. The fair boards plan all year long, working hard to ensure the events go off without a hitch. This month, queens will be crowned and ribbons will be won. Something about this year just makes it seem even more special as families and friends continue to venture back out into the real world.
We salute all of the hard, dedicated work the volunteers perform annually, and we hope Southern Marylanders will come out in droves to see and enjoy the fruits of their efforts. Support the fairs, support the vendors and crafters and celebrate the region’s rich history.
