It’s that time again. Finally.
It’s county fair season, where for three consecutive weeks Southern Marylanders can explore the region’s farming heritage and so much more.
This week marks the 99th annual Charles County Fair, which by all accounts so far will be another success story, especially with the beautiful, late-summer weather forecast during its four days through Sunday, Sept. 17.
And, next week is the 76th annual fair in St. Mary’s County, which runs Thursday, Sept. 21, through Sunday, Sept. 24. The 135th annual Calvert County Fair will get underway on Wednesday, Sept. 27, and continue through Sunday, Oct. 1.
The fairs not only mark the unofficial start of the fall season, but also serve as a celebration of the evolution of Southern Maryland from several hundred years ago to what it is today.
Needless to say, we’ve been doing this for a while around these here parts.
The fairs are so much more than carnival rides, funnel cakes and cotton candy. They celebrate the rich agricultural history, with locally-raised livestock and other animals on display, along with a showing of farm-raised crops and goods. The events also highlight the many skills of local residents with competitions in baking, brewing, crafts, hobbies, quilting, photography and so much more. Projects created by local school children are also on display each year, as are a myriad of other spectacles.
In this week’s edition of Southern Maryland News, we highlight the entire fair season, including comments from officials at all three fairs, in a story in our Community section. After the pandemic forced cancelations in 2020, the fair communities were excited to be back in 2021 and last year, and are bound to be at full capacities this time around.
“We have roughly 100 volunteers that work all four days of the fair, some of whom have been here as long as I have,” Charles County Fair President Glen R. Belmore, who has been involved with the fair for four decades, said.
John Richards, long-time president of the St. Mary’s fair, is excited to showcase the newly painted buildings at the fairgrounds in Leonardtown. In our article he describes the dual fairs that ran during the country’s segregation era and how those finally came together in the mid-1960s.
Calvert County Fair Entertainment Chairman Dean Holland is hoping kids will take advantage of a day off of school during the fair’s “Youth Day” to enjoy $1 rides as well as take part in games and activities.
Indeed, countless hours of work go into making the fair a success each year. The fair boards plan all year long, working hard to ensure the events go off without a hitch. This month, queens will be crowned and ribbons will be won. Something about this year just makes it seem even more special as families and friends continue to venture back out into the real world.
We salute all of the hard, dedicated work the volunteers perform annually, and we hope Southern Marylanders will come out in droves to see and enjoy the fruits of their efforts. Support the fairs, support the vendors and crafters and celebrate the region’s rich history.
SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS EDITORIAL
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters