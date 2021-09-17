Yesterday marked the kick-off of the 97th annual Charles County Fair, which will last until Sunday afternoon. The fair not only marks the unofficial start of the fall season, but also is a celebration of the evolution of Charles County from several hundred years ago to what it is today.
And, just around the corner will be the 74th annual fair in St. Mary’s, which runs Thursday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 26, and the 134th annual Calvert County Fair, which runs Wednesday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 3.
Needless to say, we’ve been doing this for a while around these here parts.
The fairs are so much more than carnival rides, funnel cakes and cotton candy. They celebrate the rich agricultural history, with locally-raised livestock and other animals on display, along with a showing of farm-raised crops and goods. The events also highlight the many skills of local residents with competitions in baking, brewing, crafts, hobbies, quilting, photography and much more. Projects created by local school children will also be on display.
In today’s edition of Southern Maryland News, we preview the entire fair season, including comments from all three fair board presidents. After the pandemic forced cancelations in 2020, the fair communities are excited to be back in 2021.
“If you could see the smile on my face you’d know [how happy I am],” said Charles County Fair President Glen R. Belmore.
Calvert County Fair Board President Carol Lee followed that up with a “We’re very excited,” and longtime St. Mary’s County Fair Board President John Richards added in, “We’re excited to have a good ol’ county fair.”
So are we, John.
Countless hours of work go into making the fair a success each year. The fair boards plan all year long, working hard to ensure the events go off without a hitch. Last year, the only thing they couldn’t plan for happened, but it is good to be back this year. In the coming weeks, queens will be crowned and ribbons will be won. Something about this year just makes it seem even more special.
We salute all of the hard, dedicated work the volunteers perform annually, and we hope Southern Marylanders will come out in droves to see and enjoy the fruits of their efforts. Support the fairs, support the vendors and crafters and celebrate the region’s rich history.