It should be easy for most of us to be thankful in Southern Maryland. Thanksgiving has arrived, that special day for reflection, for sharing our gratitude and for enjoying a splendidly large meal with those we love.
We’ve mostly been spared the political rancor that marked much of the election season nationwide. The local campaigning leading up to filling out our ballots earlier this fall was mostly crisp and clean.
So as we prepare ourselves for the Thanksgiving holiday, let’s hope that peace and civility will prevail, at least for a day. Let’s hope that when extended families convene for the old familiar feast, debate won’t rage between red and blue, but about whether dark meat is more delicious than white meat as the turkey is carved.
Thanksgiving is a legacy of early colonial America, when European settlers thanked God for the harvest that allowed people to survive under difficult conditions. These days, of course, only a dwindling portion of our population here still has lives so closely tied to the harvest. Most of us take comfortable shelter and an adequate food supply for granted every day.
Did you know that we have a president, a secretary of state and the author of “Mary had a Little Lamb” to thank for Thanksgiving becoming a fully recognized holiday in the United States?
Editor and writer Sarah Josepha Hale launched her campaign in 1827 to see the annual Thanksgiving tradition dating back a couple hundred years become an official holiday. She started with President John Quincy Adams — son of Founding Father John Adams — and finally found success many years later with President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. Secretary of State William Seward penned Lincoln’s proclamation, which came in “the midst of a civil war of unequalled magnitude and severity.”
“I do, therefore, invite my fellow-citizens in every part of the United States, and also those who are at sea and those who are sojourning in foreign lands, to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next as a Day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the heavens,” Lincoln’s proclamation reads.
Well, 2022 has certainly been a year, but we still have so much to be thankful for, each and everyone of us.
In a way, we’re all accidents of birth, and ongoing accidents of geography. We could be anywhere else in the world — and plenty of those places have more than enough misery to go around. Gratitude for our peace, safety and security here at home would be in order.
We should also be thankful for the people in our community who will be required to postpone their feasts to help others in need. We can take comfort in knowing that police and hospital staff will be on the job, and volunteer firefighters and other first responders could be pressed into service at any time if there’s an emergency.
Then there are those thoughtful souls who make sure that anyone who wants to come out can enjoy an absolutely free hot Thanksgiving family-style meal and fellowship. Food banks, soup kitchens and churches around the region help make sure that happens.
For sure, this holiday season that officially kicks off this week and runs all the way through New Year’s Day can stretch time, money and sometimes patience particularly thin. But let’s face it, most of us have plenty for which to be thankful. And we should have little reason not to feel blessed and grateful next Thursday and every day.
Our community is strong. And through the works large and small of all our friends and neighbors, we will only continue to get stronger. And for that, too, we offer our thanks.
Even in our nation’s darkest times, Lincoln and Seward found much to be celebrated: “The year that is drawing toward its close has been filled with the blessings of fruitful fields and healthful skies. To these bounties, which are so constantly enjoyed that we are prone to forget the source from which they come, others have been added, which are of so extraordinary a nature that they cannot fail to penetrate and even soften the heart which is habitually insensible to the ever-watchful providence of Almighty God.”
We can all take their words to heart as we head into the holiday season. We can look to the good. We can focus on the positive. We can find our way forward with thankfulness and love in our hearts.
We wish you all a happy Thanksgiving.