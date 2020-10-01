Newspapers — especially community newspapers — are alive and well. We chronicle the lives and times of our neighbors and keep a close eye on government. In addition to our print products, we maintain an up-to-date website to serve the public.
Starting Sunday is National Newspaper Week, from Oct. 4 through 10, when newspapers are encouraged to promote themselves. Frankly, we don’t do a really good job of self-promotion — not nearly as good as television, probably because we don’t try as hard. We’re generally too busy meeting the next deadline.
Yet we’re convinced we have great reason to be proud. We are the paper of record for three counties, and we take that responsibility seriously. Although we may not be as immediate as television, the race is not always to the swift. Television can give you snapshots and sound bites, but we can give you the big picture — and you can always go back and check the details at your convenience.
With our website and burgeoning presence on social media, we can give you a bit of the swift as well.
The theme for this 80th annual commemoration is “America Needs Journalists.” Especially in St. Mary’s County, we are needed now more than ever.
Last year, the county commissioners in St. Mary’s pushed forward a proposal to restrict its open meetings law, which has been in effect since 1976 and is the best in the state. By best, we mean it is the strictest on government and the most accessible for citizens. Just last week, the commissioners again put this on the agenda to be discussed in the upcoming 2021 session. This time, though, they want to scrap the local law altogether.
Not only is this a mistake, we are opposed to it for obvious reasons. One delegate even said this move would increase transparency. Hard to imagine how a window is easier to see through with its shade drawn.
We urge our state delegation to not let this repeal make it through Maryland’s next legislative session.
Thomas Jefferson once said, “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
Of course, we need both, and we need to know our roles. Part of ours is to hold elected officials accountable for their words and actions.
That’s what we hope our readers grasp, once a week in print and anytime online. Real stories, real journalism, real work, real deadlines, real honesty, real facts and real changes, often in the face of real threats to our business.
Indeed, the job of newspapers in America, in thousands of communities like ours, has never been more challenging — or more challenged. Rollie Atkinson of Sonoma West Publishers in California reminds us, “Once upon a time, newspaper circulation grew faster than the country’s population. … But since the 1980s, it has been on a steady and worsening decline. At the same time, newspapers remain the top choice for people seeking real news and reliable information.”
Atkinson cites a recent poll that found more than half of Americans still subscribe or pay for newspapers or access to their websites. Only 11 percent of the survey’s respondents said the internet was their primary news source. “Newspapers have survived the advent of radio and broadcast TV,” he says. “but the threat of 24/7 internet-delivered media, commercials and amusement is disrupting the very reality for which newspapers were first invented. More and more people can’t tell the difference between real news and fake news. … But no amount of tweets will protect the public’s right to know or watchdog our government.”
So what’s the future for newspapers when people these days, especially younger ones, think real news should be free and magically appear on their smart phones? This is a business that has had to change with the times and will continue to do so.
So even if newspapers as we have come to know them evolve into something different in the coming decades, keeping the content trustworthy and reliable will remain the hallmark.
In many ways, local newspapers are the last refuge of unfiltered America. At Southern Maryland News, we realize we are important to our community. With your continued cooperation, we make a difference. So celebrate that with us every week by supporting and enjoying this newspaper.