In the second half of the 20th century, modern medicine was able to conquer smallpox and polio. Then, in the 1980s, another public health epidemic reared its ugly head: human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immune deficiency syndrome. HIV and AIDS.
We’re not hearing as much about that these days, though, so science has wrestled that under control, right? Wrong.
HIV/AIDS is still out there, and people are still getting sick and dying.
And as part of keeping us all aware of that deadly health scourge, Maryland has joined the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recognize National HIV Testing Day on Monday, June 27.
According to the Maryland Department of Health, there were 724 new diagnoses of HIV infection among people in the state 13 and older in 2020 (the latest year reported). In all, 31,676 adults and adolescents were living with HIV in Maryland.
That puts us at No. 8 in the nation of the number of diagnosed cases per 100,000 people — not a list you want to be on.
At year-end 2019, there were approximately 1.2 million people in the U.S. aged 13 or older who were living with diagnosed or undiagnosed HIV infection, according to CDC estimates.
Locally, according to the state health department, there were four new HIV cases diagnosed in St. Mary’s in 2020, bringing the county’s total of living infected patients to 160. In Calvert County, six new cases were diagnosed that year for a total of 137. In Charles County, 19 more people were diagnosed with HIV, bringing the number of people living with the infection there to 646.
For anyone who is sexually active, these numbers should be jarring. It’s important to spread the word that HIV is still here, and it can be absolutely deadly.
The goal of the national testing day is to raise awareness about the importance of getting tested through initiatives like school and family outreach, getting people in the community to learn about and talk about HIV/AIDS. The three local health departments in Southern Maryland are loaded with information about the virus, and are always willing to share that knowledge with the public.
The Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert health departments each offer confidential HIV testing services, as well as counseling on how to get treatment and avoid transmitting the virus to others. In Charles, call 301-609-6811. In St. Mary’s, call 301-475-4330. In Calvert, call 410-535-5400, ext. 332.
Charles health department is offering a special testing day on Saturday, June 25, at the Walmart in Waldorf. The free HIV testing is quick and confidential, and those tested will get a $10 gift card. Testing services will be available to residents of Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties.
Fortunately, modern treatments for HIV-positive individuals can help those with HIV go on to live full, active lives and keep them from progressing to the AIDS stage.
Free education and literature are available from the Maryland Health Department by calling 410-799-1940. Even more information about HIV and AIDS can be found on the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/std/hiv/.
Aside from statistics proving the prevalence of HIV and AIDS is still an issue today, one major reason people should consider getting tested is that most people with HIV don’t realize they have it, as they rarely exhibit symptoms. But knowing you have it can go a long way to helping yourself — and others — as HIV is the virus that causes AIDS, the final stage of an HIV infection that leads to a weakened immune system, inhibiting the body’s ability to ward off even minor infections.
Fortunately, modern treatments for HIV-positive individuals can help those with HIV go on to live full, active lives and keep them from progressing to the AIDS stage. Those most at risk who should consider getting tested, according to the health department, include anyone who has had sex without a condom (yes, even just once), had sex with more than one partner, previously had a sexually transmitted disease or ever shared a needle with someone.
Of course, anyone can contract HIV — both women and men, both straight and gay. The only way to know for sure if you have it is to get tested.
So if you’re uncertain of your status, find out. Knowledge is the first step.