Southern Maryland News welcomes kids back to school as students begin the new semester around the region.
We all know how different it is this year.
When the coronavirus became a household name in the United States, it was because we were all mostly limited to staying in our household. It felt surreal at the time, but there was a hope that it would not be that way for long.
Now, six months later, even as businesses have opened up and as some semblance of “normalcy” has resumed, schools across Maryland chose to be abundantly cautious by beginning the fall semester virtually.
Rightfully so, as both Calvert and St. Mary’s have experienced COVID-19 number spikes within the last few weeks due to large parties. Those number spikes could have happened within actual school buildings, likely leading to even more positive tests.
Despite each of the three Southern Maryland county public school systems already having some type of return-to-school plan, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) instructed the entire state to have plans in place for when it becomes safe for kids to return.
Each of the three counties took some steps toward alleviating virtual learning hardships, however, by providing laptops, mobile WiFi hotspots and tablets. With schools having started this week, any technological difficulty is a better problem to have than a health risk.
At Southern Maryland News, we are rooting for kids to be back in school because we understand how important it is for their learning and development. We are rooting for kids to be back in school because when they are, that means we will have done our part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Keep doing your part, too. As the phrase goes, “masks on Maryland.”