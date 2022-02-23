Reporting on his 1608 voyage in the Chesapeake Bay, English explorer Capt. John Smith offered descriptions that were equal parts travelogue and outright hyperbole. His suggestion that one could step off a boat and pretty much walk from sturgeon to sturgeon across the bay without getting wet was outlandish even then, but it paints a hopeful picture. Even then, folks were rooting for the bay.
This wonderful estuary which rends Maryland’s geography in two has been more than a source of myth and legend. It has been a bountiful provider of crabs, fish and oysters, and after some rough years, is making a significant comeback in many ways. But, there is a fight brewing with climate change, both in the bay and on its shores.
A new report came out last month from the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science that gave a fairly optimistic observation of an important aspect of living near the water — how prepared are we for the coming impacts brought on by climate change.
The first-of-its-kind Maryland Coastal Adaptation Report Card gives a snapshot of the current status in how Maryland’s coastal counties are dealing with climate change and establishes a framework for measuring future progress.
“Coastal adaptation is increasingly important as we see the impact of climate change on our region,” Science Integrator Katie May Laumann, who led the development of the report card at UMCES, said in a news release. She added that the biggest challenge was finding good data.
With more than 3,000 miles of shoreline and 72% of the state’s population living and working along the coast, there's a lot to protect and to measure.
Climate change is causing increasingly frequent and severe storms, hotter summers, warmer winters, sea level rise and changes in precipitation patterns.
The state was given an overall score of B- based on four main indicators — not too shabby for the first time out. But, there's obviously some room for improvement, too. The B grade designation is equivalent to meeting adaption goals 61-80% of the time.
The ecosystem and planning categories scored an A and a B+, but progress toward meeting flooding and socioeconomic adaptation goals was moderate, with both categories scoring a C.
The most urgent challenges are the location of critical facilities that must remain operational in emergencies in flood hazard areas and the need to adapt certain previously flooded properties to withstand future climate events.
For years now the Chesapeake Bay Foundation has been grading the bay’s health in reports (it's most recent one published early last year kept the rating at a lowly D+, noting some improvements in areas such as blue crab abundance and certain pollution).
There are other grades, too, given by UMCES — the annual Chesapeake Bay Report Card, which earned a B- last summer for watershed health and a C for overall bay health.
Bay conservations organizations and scientists generally agree the Chesapeake’s health is trending slowly upward, but more work must be done. Recovery, while significant in some areas, is also fragile. Any recent gains could be easily erased by pollution or natural forces.
It’s good news for the entire bay watershed, but what does this all mean? Does it indicate that closer state regulatory scrutiny, conservation efforts of groups and individuals and cleanup work have been effective? Yes. Does it mean Southern Maryland and the state in general can let up now? No.
But the key to maintaining healthy waterways remains responsible stewardship, which includes conservation and avoiding pollution and litter. That’s something Capt. John Smith wouldn’t have to exaggerate about to agree with.