School is officially back in session this week in St. Mary’s County, and that means the big yellow buses are on the roads once again. And, Calvert and Charles public schools open back up next week for students.

Commuters may find they need to leave the house a little earlier in the morning, and we know it can be asking a lot, especially when the sun continues to rise later with each passing day. Exacerbated by those end-of-summer blues, it can be hard for some of us who are not “morning people” to function when that first cup of coffee hasn’t kicked in yet.