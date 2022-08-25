School is officially back in session this week in St. Mary’s County, and that means the big yellow buses are on the roads once again. And, Calvert and Charles public schools open back up next week for students.
Commuters may find they need to leave the house a little earlier in the morning, and we know it can be asking a lot, especially when the sun continues to rise later with each passing day. Exacerbated by those end-of-summer blues, it can be hard for some of us who are not “morning people” to function when that first cup of coffee hasn’t kicked in yet.
But there is one very important reason why it’s good to be alert and making decent time: Our region’s children and youth are out there on the roads as well.
Waiting patiently behind a school bus, and stopping when those flashing lights kick on and the red stop arm comes out, is key to keeping students safe on their own morning commutes to school.
Maryland saw mixed results from county to county in school bus stop-arm violations when numbers from 2018 and 2019 were compared, according to a Maryland State Department of Education survey. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, there was not a survey done in 2020 or 2021. Therefore, the most-recent results of the annual violation counts are from 2019.
All three Southern Maryland counties saw a drop in violations that year, though we would argue even one violation would be too many.
Combined, there were nearly 180 violations reported in the three counties by participating bus drivers. That’s in just one day.
Still, that’s almost 50 fewer from the previous year, and it’s important to keep the momentum going to remind drivers of the rules regarding school buses and what’s at stake.
Drivers must stop 20 feet behind or in front of a school bus that has its stop arm down and lights flashing, the only exception being when there is a physical barrier, such as a median. Drivers traveling in the same direction as the bus are always required to stop, according to the Motor Vehicle Administration. Vehicles cannot pass the bus until the flashing red lights and signals are turned off. Never pass on the right side of the bus, where students enter or exit.
Violations can result in a citation and fine and, worse, in tragic consequences.
In addition to obeying school bus laws, it’s also crucial for drivers to stop and look both ways at crosswalks, particularly in school zones, as kids may be crossing the street to get to school from now through next June. Slow down when driving past neighborhood bus stops as well. You never know when a child might inadvertently dart into oncoming traffic.
The Maryland Vehicle Administration asks drivers to be aware when backing out of their driveways or garages, keeping a lookout for any children in the neighborhood who may be walking or bicycling to school.