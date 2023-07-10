As summer continues its relentless onslaught of heat and humidity and temperatures rise, folks will be seeking a refreshing escape by taking a dip in a cool pool or in one of our scenic local waterways. But whether you are sitting poolside, dockside or in a creek or river, being aware of what is going on around you remains as vital as ever to ensuring a safe and fun summer experience.

“It only takes a moment. A child or weak swimmer can drown in the time it takes to reply to a text, check a fishing line or apply sunscreen. Death and injury from drownings happen every day in home pools and hot tubs, at the beach or in oceans, lakes, rivers and streams, bathtubs, and even buckets,” the American Red Cross states.


  

