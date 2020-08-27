As a newspaper, it is our job to continue to bring you the news no matter what. However, over the past several weeks, we have recognized a terrible trend in Maryland, especially here in Charles, St. Mary’s, Calvert and southern Prince George’s counties. Too often, our staff has had to write about fatal automobile collisions.
Several of those fatalities have been of pedestrians. Calvert, St. Mary’s, Prince George’s and other areas of the state have all experienced pedestrian-involved collisions that led to someone’s death.
In the past two months alone, 18 people have died in Southern Maryland’s three counties and southern Prince George’s due to car crashes. Alarmingly, six of those fatalities were of pedestrians who were struck and killed. There was also a pedestrian who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle earlier this week in Calvert, but as of press time her condition is unknown.
While none of these incidents are directly related, it is still alarming to report so many deaths stemming from police reports classifying the collision as pedestrian error.
Although the country has heightened its sensibilities toward health throughout the pandemic, we cannot neglect some of the most elementary safety guidelines.
The National Safety Council advises following these tips to stay safe as a pedestrian:
• Whenever possible, walk on the sidewalk; if no sidewalk is available, walk facing traffic.
• Follow the rules of the road, obeying all traffic signs and signals.
• Cross streets at crosswalks.
• If no crosswalk is available and your view is blocked, move to a place where you can see oncoming traffic.
• Look left, right and left again before crossing the street, making eye contact with drivers of oncoming vehicles to make sure they see you.
• Stay alert — avoid cell phone use and wearing earbuds.
• Avoid alcohol and drug impairment when walking.
• Wear bright and/or reflective clothing, and use a flashlight at night.
• Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways or backing up in parking lots.
• Children younger than 10 should cross the street with an adult.
In a Tri-County Council executive board meeting in late July, members met to consider a revision to the transportation priority request letter, which is sent to the Maryland Department of Transportation each year for funding to the area. During that meeting, the executive director said that items were put in the letter to increase safety, including adding a pedestrian crossing at Waldorf’s St. Charles Mall on U.S. 301, which he called the “most dangerous place in Southern Maryland for pedestrians.”
Please be careful if you are walking on or near a road. As drivers, let’s keep our eyes peeled for others, too. Speed limits, sidewalks, crosswalks, etc. are in place to keep us safe. Let’s follow these guidelines so that we may have a safer Southern Maryland.