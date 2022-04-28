While it’s clearly an immensely important issue, the challenges earlier this year to the state’s redistricting maps had compounding results; specifically, it bollixed up this year’s primary election dates.
The filing deadlines and election day were postponed as the challenges made their way through court. The congressional maps were found to be gerrymandered and ordered to be redrawn, which they were in prompt order. The state’s new legislative districts for delegates and senators, however, earlier this month were found to be OK and allowed to stand based on a magistrate’s report.
So, weeks later than originally, the newest deadline of April 15 for people to file for elected office in Maryland this year has come and gone. The primary election is now solidly set at July 19 (with early voting running from July 7 to 14).
And, the ballots will be quite full here in Southern Maryland. There are state races for governor, comptroller and attorney general. Also listed will be a total of 11 contenders – seven Republicans and four Democrats – vying for the Fifth District U.S. House of Representatives seat currently held by Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th).
And then there’s the plethora of local races in each county, which includes state senators and delegates, commissioners, sheriffs, state’s attorneys, school board members, orphans’ court judges and more.
For a complete list of candidates, visit the state election website at elections.maryland.gov.
We’ve been writing short, introductory stories for candidates in Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert, and will continue doing so, especially for those that have primary challengers. We also plan to publish a voters guide before the primary.
Speaking of which, remember that since Maryland is not an open primary state, if you do not belong to either of the two major political parties, your voting selections will be limited to school board races, since those are nonpartisan, in the July election.
And, regardless of your party affiliation (or even if you are unaffiliated), if you’re not running or connected to a campaign but want to do something more than vote, we might have the job for you. Become an election judge. It’s a 15-hour day, but you get paid for your patriotic time and trouble.
What do election judges do? They prepare the polling place for voting, check in voters, instruct them on how to use the voting equipment, maintain the security of voting materials and then close the polling place. In accordance with federal and state laws, an election judge must perform all of the duties assigned by the local board of elections faithfully, diligently and without partiality or prejudice. So far, so good, right?
You don’t have to live in a particular precinct to be an election judge there. Any state resident can work at any precinct in Maryland. In fact, there have been some judges in St. Mary’s who come from Charles or Calvert, and vice versa.
So who’s eligible to be an election judge? Those who registered to vote in Maryland and are at least 16 years old; not a candidate for office; and can speak, read and write English. If you are 14 or 15 years old, you may be eligible to serve as an Election Day page. Again, check out the state board of elections website for more information.
Judges will work from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Primary Election Day, Tuesday, July 19, and need their own transportation to and from their assigned precincts. Polling places will be open for balloting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
And here’s the money part: Judges are paid between $145 and $200 (depending on the county), as well as extra dollars for attending the required training. Provisional and chief judges earn even more.
Still interested in being an election judge?
In Charles County, go to www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/board-of-elections/ or call 301-396-8873 to learn more.
In St. Mary’s County, go to the website stmarysmd.com/supervisorofelections/ or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1625.
In Calvert County, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/159/Election-Judges/ or call 410-535-2214, ext. 4.
So make sure you’re registered to vote (the deadline for that is June 28), and then consider being an election judge. It’s a great way for a student or senior citizen — or anybody else who’s not working that day — to earn some extra cash and help others cast their votes.