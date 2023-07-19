Whether it’s blackberries that were picked fresh, succulent ears of sweet corn or juicy, home-grown tomatoes from a farm stand along a county road, nothing tastes quite like local food that didn’t have to travel far to reach your taste buds.

All of that local bounty and more is what the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission is hoping you’ll have a hankering for as it prepares to kick off its annual Buy Local Challenge, in conjunction with a statewide celebration sponsored by the state department of agriculture. The SMADC encourages everyone to enjoy something from a local farm, waterman or producer every day of the celebration that starts July 21 and continues through July 31.


  

