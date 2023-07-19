Whether it’s blackberries that were picked fresh, succulent ears of sweet corn or juicy, home-grown tomatoes from a farm stand along a county road, nothing tastes quite like local food that didn’t have to travel far to reach your taste buds.
All of that local bounty and more is what the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission is hoping you’ll have a hankering for as it prepares to kick off its annual Buy Local Challenge, in conjunction with a statewide celebration sponsored by the state department of agriculture. The SMADC encourages everyone to enjoy something from a local farm, waterman or producer every day of the celebration that starts July 21 and continues through July 31.
Individuals, businesses and organizations can take the challenge, which is a voluntary pledge to eat Maryland farm products (like produce, dairy, seafood, meats and fruit) for one week. Locally produced beverages like wines, beers and spirits count, too.
And to cap it all off, the annual Buy Local celebration will be Monday, July 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Suttler Post Farm in Mechanicsville. Three dozen or more Maryland vendors will offer their wares at the working farm during a farmers market style festival.
The evening will feature Maryland farmers, producers, makers of artisanal beverages, local crafts, plus tastings, carriage rides with the Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales, live music and more.
“Local food is an investment in our future and quality of life; by supporting local farmers today, you help to ensure farms continue to thrive and provide access to fresh nutritious foods for our communities tomorrow and into the future,” Susan McQuilkin, SMADC marketing executive, said in a release. “And with every purchase you make from a local farm you get a bonus gift – you help preserve the natural beauty of Maryland’s farm fields and open spaces that make this state so special.”
Tickets to the July 31 event are $5 (children 6 and younger are free). Reserve tickets and find other event details at BuyLocalChallenge.com.
The SMADC started the Buy Local Challenge week in 2007 as a regional initiative to stimulate area businesses and to improve our own health at the same time.
So why is it important to buy and eat locally grown foods? Think about this:
• You get the freshest foods, and help protect the environment. Buying from local farms helps you get products that are fresher. This promotes cleaner air and water by reducing the carbon footprint, since it takes less energy to transport products over shorter distances.
• You’re supporting independent and family farms and strengthening the local economy. Buying local food keeps dollars circulating in our own community. When you buy local, you help to ensure that the benefits of our farms survive for many years to come. In Maryland, if every household purchased just $12 worth of farm products for eight weeks, that would put about $200 million back into the pockets of our local farmers, according to the MDA.
This is the perfect time of year for the Buy Local Challenge. Besides the wide variety of fruits and vegetables currently in season, we’re also soon coming into the time of year for county fairs promoting local farmers.
We often hear that farming is a disappearing way of life, that future generations do not want to continue in the fields as their parents and ancestors did. But stop by one of these roadside stands and see farming families display their wares. The business of feeding yourself by feeding others is still in good shape.
Need more resources? No problem. Visit Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission’s comprehensive website — smadc.com — promoting local farms. There are guidebooks for those interested in meats and seafoods, winter holiday farm events, equine enthusiasts and more.
And, the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s sponsored site — marylandsbest.net — is a great compendium of farm listings. A search that can be refined by location yields listings for agriculture operations, with contact information, locations and available products. It also includes a section for recipes.
So take the Buy Local Challenge and enjoy. Hopefully, you will decide to keep it up for the rest of the year, and feel healthier for it.