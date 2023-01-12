“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’”
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke those words at the Lincoln Memorial in August 1963, as America was tossed into a tempest of racial unrest. Sixty years later, there’s still plenty of unrest.
On Monday, we’ll mark King’s life and legacy with a national holiday. It’s now been 40 years since the birthday of this iconic figure in the civil rights movement was rightly designated as such by Congress.
Sometimes in the years since his death, people ask a question that’s intriguing, but impossible to answer. “If Martin Luther King were alive today, what would he think of …?”
Certainly, if King had not been cut down by an assassin’s bullet in Memphis almost 55 years ago, and if he had lived to see his 94th birthday, he would have borne witness to all that the rest of America has seen.
Most recently, he would have seen an America that is ostensibly desegregated, but in fact has many gaps that persist between its Black citizens and its white citizens.
He would have seen a political divide that has widened considerably in the last several years. He would have seen a nasty discord among many Americans that splits us into red and blue just as much as into Black and white. He would have seen a worldwide pandemic rage into what will be its fourth year, affecting people of color disproportionately.
Again, King: “The ultimate measure of a person is not where one stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where one stands in times of challenge and controversy.”
He would have seen these things and more. What exactly he would have thought of all of them, and by word and deed influenced our perception of them, is pure speculation. But it is food for thought.
So what can we do to appropriately mark the holiday? Here in Southern Maryland, we have choices.
First thing Monday morning, the 19th annual Southern Maryland Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Celebration with the theme “Daring to Act, Radically Changing the Present” will be held at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Breakfast at the college’s Great Room will start at 6:30 a.m., at a cost of $10. The college program will begin at 8 a.m., and features a keynote address by Chris Haley, director of the Study of the Legacy of Slavery in Maryland at the Maryland State Archives Research Department. For more, visit smcm.edu/mlk.
Following the program at the college, beginning about 10 a.m., the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Nu Zeta Omega Chapter will host a day of service, accepting donations of nonperishable food, school supplies and new clothing and shoes.
The NAACP Charles County Branch will host its 28th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast on Monday starting at 9 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 10385 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. The theme of this year’s event is “This is Power,” and it will feature words from Erek L. Barron, U.S. attorney for Maryland. Individuals interested can visit charlescountynaacp.org for ticket information.
Also on Monday, Jan. 16, NAACP Calvert Branch #7011 in partnership with Calvert Library will host a celebration event at Bethel Way of the Cross Church on Cherry Hill Road in Huntingtown from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Pastors from several area churches will speak and there will be free coffee, juice and snacks available. For more information, call 240-719-6966, visit www.calvertnaacp.org or email NAACPCalvert@gmail.com.
And, Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Solomons will celebrate King’s life and legacy on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Jan. 14, 15 and 16, from noon to 4 p.m. each day with a creative and uplifting community collage event, “Pathways to Freedom,” with artist Sharon Robinson. Admission is free, but registration is required at www.annmariegarden.org/annmarie2/mlk-days-2023.
In a sermon in Atlanta only a few weeks before his assassination in the spring of 1968, King spoke about service to others.
“Everybody can be great, because everybody can serve,” he told the congregation. “You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and your verb agree to serve. … You only need a heart full of grace and a soul generated by love. And you can be that servant.”
We can make his message endure on Monday, and all year long.