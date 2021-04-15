Today, we as a newspaper celebrate a special anniversary — the 50th year that we have served Calvert County. The paper has changed names and changed ownership several times over the past five decades, but its duty to the residents has remained the same.
On April 15, 1971, a newspaper was born, at the time called the Prince Frederick Recorder. It became The Calvert Recorder in 1980.
In its introduction, it references the historical importance of newspapers dating back to the mid-1600s, when the oldest existing newspaper at the time was founded, called the Post och Inrikes Tidningar. The internet has claimed many newspaper lives, including the aforementioned gazette from Sweden, but we are proud to still be serving the entire region, now under the name Southern Maryland News.
The Prince Frederick Recorder boasted its cost, as it was the only 5 cent newspaper in Maryland. It references Le Petit Journal, which was published in France, reached a million subscribers in 1886. In 1971, the staff at the Recorder wrote about the claim of a million in circulation, “... Let’s just say we are willing to give it a try. We hope to put out a newspaper a million people want to read.”
That aim has not changed, although there have been some mixed reactions to the merge of The Calvert Recorder with The Enterprise and Maryland Independent last year. As we mentioned earlier, though, many once great publications have “gone the way of the dodo,” yet we prevail and press onward, dedicated to bringing an award-winning newspaper to our entire region.
The people of Calvert County have always deserved ethical journalism and superior storytelling. We are excited to continue that tradition moving forward, but looking back is fun, too.
Our community section will look a little different today because we are commemorating this important milestone of 50 years serving the Calvert community. We take a look back at what life was like in the early days of the Recorder — the schools, police, government, sports, organizations and most importantly, the people.
We’ve included old photos of past editions and tried to emulate the style so we can transport you back in time. We wanted to show you — or remind you — what life was like in 1971. Our only regret for this edition is we couldn’t make it 5 cents.
A final note from the first edition stated that “a newspaper in a democratic society like ours serves as the people’s guardian.”
As Benjamin Disraeli, prime minister of the United Kingdom during the late 1800s, once said, “... in that all power is a trust; that we are accountable for its exercise; that from the people and for the people all springs, and all must exist.”
It was written on the top of the front page of that very first Prince Frederick Recorder that “we accept that responsibility to be the people’s guardian, to serve you, the reader.”
For the people of Calvert County, that mission started in April 1971. Fifty years later, that mission continues.