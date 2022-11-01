Some people spend the better part of the year looking forward to a particular season or holiday. That’s fine – whatever floats your boat.

For journalists, our favorite time has finally arrived — elections. Over the last year we’ve written about many of the candidates running for office in Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties. We’ve covered forums and vetted opinion letters to the editor. And next week our writers will be feverishly watching Tuesday night as results trickle out from state and local boards of elections. In next Friday’s print edition (and sooner than that on our website), we’ll have full coverage of the outcomes for local races including county commissioners, school board members, state senators and delegates, as well as governor, congressional representatives, the five Maryland ballot questions and more.