Some people spend the better part of the year looking forward to a particular season or holiday. That’s fine – whatever floats your boat.
For journalists, our favorite time has finally arrived — elections. Over the last year we’ve written about many of the candidates running for office in Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties. We’ve covered forums and vetted opinion letters to the editor. And next week our writers will be feverishly watching Tuesday night as results trickle out from state and local boards of elections. In next Friday’s print edition (and sooner than that on our website), we’ll have full coverage of the outcomes for local races including county commissioners, school board members, state senators and delegates, as well as governor, congressional representatives, the five Maryland ballot questions and more.
We strive to stay objective in all of the stories we write, and political articles are no different. While the Maryland Independent, The Enterprise and The Calvert Recorder used to make endorsements of candidates, our papers were never so biased as to print blanket support for or against a specific party. Southern Maryland News no longer makes political endorsements, but even when we did they would be thoughtfully written after sitting down and talking with the political hopefuls and pointing out specific positives and weaknesses of each.
Our newspaper — your local paper — does not have a publisher, editor or anyone else on staff who ran for office here; that goes against basic newspaper ethics. We love politics, and we keep biases off our pages as best as we can.
We do have a vibrant letters to the editor page where individuals from our communities can express their own opinions. There are some limits on what we will print, but generally the opinions that we receive from people in our communities come in from both sides of the aisle, and we print nearly all of them.
We do publish an editorial each week, often highlighting some aspect of the community, whether promoting veterans or advocating for more breast cancer awareness and fundraising. What we do not editorialize about in this space is a blurring of government and religion. We believe in the separation of powers in government, and stand proudly as part of the fourth pillar of our democracy’s checks-and-balances system. There’s certainly a place — an important place — for religion in our society, but it’s not as an overarching element in government or public schools.
In our news articles, our writers keep their opinions to themselves, and simply write about what others say and do. We will question the authenticity of public officials’ statements, including local election officials. And sans evidence of any widespread voter fraud, as has been the case thus far, we will also accept an election’s ultimate results, as is required in a functioning democracy.
As part of the community, we do care. We care about what decisions our local elected officials make, what crimes are (or are not) trending higher, how well our schools serve our diverse student populations and what businesses are opening or closing.
Southern Maryland News will continue to be a trusted, unbiased source of information for the communities we cover. You can count on that.