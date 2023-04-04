Racial tension. Debate over guns. Grave concerns for the future.
Those topics are on our minds today, but in a lot of ways the nation and Southern Maryland were in exactly the same spot 55 years ago.
U2’s hit song “Pride (in the Name of Love)” painted the word picture: “Early morning, April 4, shot rings out in the Memphis sky. Free at last, they took your life. They could not take your pride.”
Paul Hewson (Bono), the song’s writer, took some artistic license about the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King 55 years ago today — the civil rights icon was shot at 6 p.m. local time in Tennessee and died about an hour later — but the words resonate.
From a bathroom window at a Memphis rooming house across from the Lorraine Motel, a white escaped convict named James Earl Ray drew a bead and fired one shot from a .30-06 hunting rifle toward the hotel’s second-floor balcony. The single round mortally wounded the 39-year-old minister, who was on his way to a dinner with another clergyman and others.
Sen. Robert Kennedy, embroiled in the Democratic primary campaign for president, was speaking in Indianapolis that evening in 1968 to a mostly Black crowd of supporters. In that era of slower news technology before 24/7 cable news and social media, it fell to Kennedy to break the “bad news for you, for all our fellow citizens, and people who love peace all over the world … Martin Luther King was shot and killed tonight.”
Kennedy implored his devastated listeners to pray for King’s family and for America: “Let us dedicate ourselves to what the Greeks wrote so many years ago — to tame the savageness of man, and to make gentle the life of this world.”
King was a charismatic speaker whose words and actions gave both a philosophy and a strategy to the civil rights movement. He combined the message of Jesus Christ (love your enemies) and the method of Gandhi (nonviolent protest) to great advantage for many people. He scored victory after victory in the struggle without ever resorting to violence.
One of his tangible, earthly rewards came in 1964 when he won the Nobel Peace Prize. He was 35, making him the youngest winner of the honor at that time.
At his acceptance speech in Norway, he said, “I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality. This is why right temporarily defeated is stronger than evil triumphant.”
And with the Christian celebration of Easter coming up this weekend, here’s something to consider in these divisive times, when we’re still often just as starkly separated by red and blue as by black and white:
“In that dramatic scene on Calvary’s hill, three men were crucified,” King once said. “We must never forget that all three were crucified for the same crime — the crime of extremism. Two were extremists for immorality, and thus fell below their environment. The other, Jesus Christ, was an extremist for love, truth and goodness, and thereby rose above his environment. Perhaps the nation and the world are in dire need of creative extremists.”