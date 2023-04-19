Just half a century ago, many people thought nothing of dumping garbage or oil into waterways. But some folks, with an eye toward repairing the planet and preserving it for millennia to come, united in a response to an environment in crisis and proclaimed the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970.

In that first celebration, 20 million Americans — 10% of the U.S. population at the time — took to streets, college campuses and hundreds of cities to protest environmental ignorance and demand a new way forward for our planet. It is credited with sparking the modern environmental movement, and also gave rise to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The wave of action inspired by that first Earth Day also included the passage of landmark environmental laws, such as the federal Clean Air, Clean Water and Endangered Species acts. Other nations have since followed suit.