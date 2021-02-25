The 2020 election was conducted like no other in history. With so many changes having been made in how we held the election, it should come as no surprise that we have quite a few bills related to voters and voting under consideration in this year’s General Assembly session.
A search of the General Assembly website’s list of 2021 legislation shows about 50 bills filed related to election law. Many of the bills deal with more run-of-the-mill reforms, like addressing campaign sign vandalism and ensuring absentee ballot envelopes do not contain language identifying a voter’s party affiliation.
One bill with much bigger implications changes the nature of gubernatorial elections. It would repeal the current requirement that when filing to run for governor, a candidate also must go ahead and designate a running mate for lieutenant governor. The change would allow gubernatorial candidates to name a running mate after the primary. It makes sense. That’s how presidential tickets are set.
Another bill would amend the Maryland Constitution to allow recall elections for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and comptroller.
The pandemic opened doors to new ways of holding elections and for voters to make their voice heard at the ballot box. There are lawmakers in Maryland who see the potential in building on that. There are bills to establish a permanent absentee voter list and to allow curbside voting.
Maryland already requires employers to give employees two paid hours to vote on Election Day if the employee does not have two hours of continuous time off the clock when polls are open. A bill currently under consideration amends the wording from “on Election Day” in the current law to “in an election,” recognizing voting opportunities now extend beyond just one day.
A bill filed by Del. Brian M. Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) increases the number of early voting polling places from one to two in counties with 70,000 to 125,000. That’s a very sensible request.
However, questions could be raised about whether some measures filed in the wake of last year’s election are a bit far afield. One Maryland Senate bill would require “each local board of elections to send a vote-by-mail ballot to each individual who is registered to vote.”
This bill will impact county budgets, adding an additional unfunded mandate, without there being an overwhelming need. There are plenty of avenues to request an absentee ballot. We need not automatically mail them to everyone regardless of whether they asked for it.
Another bill that raises some concerns is one requiring proof of identity at polling places. On its face it is not onerous, especially when compared with restrictive ID bills and laws in other states.
This bill would allow for the use of government-issued photo IDs, utility bills, bank statements, government documents and more. If none can be provided, the voter could still be allowed to cast a provisional ballot. With all of that said, there has not been any evidence of widespread voter fraud in Maryland, so this bill may just be an extra burden on voters.
We believe free and fair elections are the heartbeat of American democracy. And so we applaud those lawmakers in the General Assembly who seek to make voting more accessible to every Marylander who qualifies.